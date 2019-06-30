’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith Shows Off New Face Tattoo As Deportation Rumors Swirl

It looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith is currently living his best life despite claims from his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, that he will be forced to leave the United States later this year. Smith was recently spotted showing his love for his homeland of Jamaica by getting an outline of the island tattooed on the side of his face, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The couple first appeared on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé, where Martson recalled the first time she met Smith. The mother-of-two said she met the young tattoo artist at a party in Jamaica while on vacation and later reconnected with him on social media. The two began dating long distance, with Martson regularly taking trips back to the island. During one of those trips, Smith proposed marriage and Martson began the K-1 visa process to bring her new fiancé stateside. Smith’s visa was approved and the couple married within the given 90-day period.

The couple struggled with the issues of trust and cheating at the beginning of their relationship, but Martson was determined to marry Smith and start their lives together. Unfortunately, those issues followed the pair throughout their relationship, and it was revealed on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that Smith had been cheating on Martson with his tattoo clients.

Martson has since filed for divorce and now claims Smith will be deported on August 7, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works,” she said. “I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

Still, Smith remains unfazed. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to post a clip from his latest ink session, and from the looks of it, he doesn’t seem too worried about the possibility of deportation. In the clip, which was uploaded by a fan account and can be viewed on Instagram, Smith can be seen laughing, joking, and singing as his artist worked on the side of his face.

However, fans of the show weren’t too impressed by Smith’s antics.

“He cheated on his wife…The reason he is here in the US. If they’re not together, why is he here?” one person questioned, while others insulted Smith’s new tattoo and berated him for his actions.

It’s unclear whether Smith will actually be deported, but fans of the show can keep up with the drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC.