Kylie Jenner’s Skin-Tight Dress Sparks Weight Gain Comments: ‘Looks A Bit Porky’

Kylie Jenner painted the town red last night – quite literally. As the Daily Mail reports, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in full party mode as she hit Los Angeles, California, hotspot The Nice Guy. The 21-year-old was snapped smiling and hugging her close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou while heading into the celebrity-adored restaurant.

Kylie came dressed to impress. The mother of one showcased her sizzling curves in a super-tight and super-short dress. The red number came with leather materials, ruched details, and a cut-out panel at the back. Long sleeves and a high neckline might not have sent out this star’s signature bust, but the clingy materials weren’t hiding Kylie’s frame. With her long hair loose and what appeared to be minimal makeup, Kylie looked carefree on her night out.

The Daily Mail‘s snaps had caught the Kylie Cosmetics CEO from the front and back, along with close-up photos of Kylie’s face. The billionaire’s complexion was glowing, but the shape of her face seems to have been picked up upon. Suggestions that the makeup mogul has gained weight manifested throughout the newspaper’s comments section. While some seemed cruel, others seemed to be mere observations.

“Kylie’s face looks so terrible and bloated,” one user wrote.

“Needs to lose a tiny bit of weight for her face to photograph well” another comment reads.

Kylie Jenner slays in red mini-dress on night out with close friend Stassie Karanikolaou in LA https://t.co/8iwtMpzqhW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 30, 2019

Another suggested that Kylie is looking rounder than usual.

“Looks a bit porky.”

As a body-confident woman, Kylie is frequently subject to unfair criticism. This curvy star might make headlines for her world-famous rear and shapely hips, but her toned body remains impressive. Slammers may wish to remember that Kylie is also a mother. That being said, Kylie’s somewhat-bloated face has already made headlines this month. As The Inquisitr reported last week, the star was spotted looking “puffy-faced” during a makeup-free outing to the dentist.

Loading...

Given that this cosmetics queen often appears fully contoured-up on her social media pages, the discrepancy may simply be a result of paparazzi photographs. With no professional lighting, this may be how Kylie looks when captured candidly. The Daily Mail‘s comments also saw users question whether Kylie’s chin is the result of implants. One individual’s somewhat-hurtful comment seemed less focused on the chin’s dimple and more on its dual nature.

“This even [sic] also served as Furby-Faces debut party for her new double chin..,” they wrote.

Fortunately, not all comments singled Kylie out on account of her weight. Fans would likely agree that Kylie looks the picture of health. In fact, many would consider this mother to have an enviably-fit frame.