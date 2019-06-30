Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Leather Dress, ‘Dat Nose Tho’ Dominates Comments

The Kardashian-Jenner turnout for Larsa Pippen’s 45th birthday last night was high – as The Daily Mail reports on June 30, the family’s close friend enjoyed her special day with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian. While Kim was spotted arriving at the event in figure-hugging greens and Kourtney wore lingerie-like pinks, Khloe upped her game in leathers.

Khloe was photographed arriving at a West Hollywood, California eatery in a sizzling mini-dress. The 35-year-old’s super-short and strappy number was flaunting her gym-honed body to the max. Khloe’s long tan legs were on full display – likewise her sculpted arms, shoulders, and slender waist. Khloe hadn’t gone low-key on the neckline. The mother of one’s cleavage was somewhat busting out of her dress, although the look retained Khloe’s signature class. Likewise impeccable were Khloe’s blonde locks, painted nails, and bronzed makeup.

The Daily Mail pointed out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s style. The newspaper’s comments section seems to be pointing something else out, though. Users have been leaving their thoughts on the Good American founder’s face – many seem to have honed in on her nose.

“Her new nose is rather evident.. Tossing her hair? Try wig. Is anything real?” one user asked.

“Dat nose tho” was another comment.

Khloe Kardashian displays her hourglass curves in a microscopic leather LBD as she attends Larsa Pippen's birthday party https://t.co/v3xXKROFvC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 30, 2019

Khloe’s seemingly changing nose has been a hot topic of late. Comments regarding it (and suggestions that it’s been surgically narrowed) have been plentiful over on Khloe’s Instagram. The subject has also been weighed in on by plastic surgeons. As The Inquisitr reported last month, one surgeon seemed convinced that Khloe has gone under the knife.

“It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have!”

Individuals responding to The Daily Mail‘s pictures didn’t exclusively single out Khloe’s nose, but comments pertaining to it were prominent. One Brit likened Khloe’s nose to Michael Jackson’s. Several users used the term “nose job.”

Loading...

Khloe does not appear to have addressed the recent allegations that she’s undergone nasal surgery. While this star’s face slimmed down overall as fitness became her lifestyle, the weight loss does not seem applicable to the changing nose shape. That said, contouring and a skilled makeup artist can go a long way.

Fans are likely debating whether or not Khloe’s nose is natural. Less debatable is how sizzling Khloe’s outfit was last night.