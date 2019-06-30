Rita Ora Shows Off Legs In Barely-There Black Mini Dress

While Rita Ora often shares steamy photos of her outfits for performances or events, she recently opted to share a picture that captures a look on a regular Sunday — or, rather, two pictures.

In the first shot, Ora lounging on an aged wooden bench somewhere in London. She has on a tiny black mini dress that’s barely visible beneath her oversized, white-patterned blazer. The dress showcases her toned legs to perfection. Rather than rocking heels, Ora has opted for a more casual look with some cheeky pointed-toe flats outfitted with bows. She’s finished the look with a pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes from the afternoon sunshine.

In the second shot, Ora has treated her followers to a full-body look at the outfit. The short dress shows off her legs, and in the second shot, it’s evident that the piece shows off a fair bit of cleavage as well. The blazer tones down the look considerably and makes it more daytime-appropriate. However, if she swapped out the flats for a sky-high heel, and took off the blazer, she could easily stun at any evening event in the look.

Her followers loved the photos, and the shots received over 80,000 likes within an hour as well as over 400 comments, many of them discussing how gorgeous she looked.

Ora recently released her second album, Phoenix, in late 2018. Vogue UK chatted with her about the album and her perspective on everything from the industry to style. She also shared her thoughts on romance, and the single star had some interesting things to say.

“I think when you have a powerful successful woman that’s in control of her future, it can be a bit overwhelming… I read this quote by Nicki Minaj recently and I thought it was really on point. She was like, “If you’re walking into a room, your man should have a really secure persona round you. A successful woman needs a secure man, it’s just how it goes.” So it’s not my problem, it’s theirs. I give all my heart and soul, I love really hard, fall in love extremely easily, that’s also a downfall for me because then I get hurt all the time.”

Ora has been busy lately focusing on her career and hasn’t really been seriously linked to anyone romantically. In addition to her thriving music career, she’s worked with a few designers on collaborations and even appeared in a few television and film projects.