Kendall Jenner’s Leggy Look Slammed: ‘Go Home Giraffe’

Kendall Jenner rarely fails on the style front. This supermodel wears high-end couture both on and off the runway. As The Daily Mail reports on June 30, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in Los Angeles, California last night. Kendall was attending the 45th birthday bash of Larsa Pippen, a close friend of the family.

Fashionistas would likely argue that Kendall looked sensational. The 23-year-old had opted for an all-black outfit that included fine fabrics. Her tiny wraparound dress came in sensual satins. While the blouse-like upper kept the model’s chest covered up, the super-short skirt sent out her signature long legs. Kendall’s lengthy pins were further accentuated by a stylish pair of heeled boots in patent blacks. Their hues matched oversized hoop earrings and shades.

Kendall’s arrival at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s was a high-profile one. It also seems to have generated some backlash in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. Fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“Looks awful,” one user wrote.

“Kendall is a good looking woman but her legs are looking a little too skinny these days,” was another comment.

One user appeared to liken this willowy-limbed celebrity to a safari animal, per their comment.

“Go home giraf [sic]…”

Kendall Jenner sizzles as she showcases her legs in a silk shirt-style minidress at Larsa Pippen's 45th glitzy birthday bash in LA https://t.co/N5mOG1Nbqq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 30, 2019

From an objective viewpoint, the slamming could be interpreted as concealed envy, as the model is largely accompanied by a reputation that includes her beauty, enviable frame, and effortless style. That said, comments singling Kendall out for negative reasons seemed to be dominating the newspaper’s comments section.

Two individuals used the word “ridiculous” to describe Kendall’s look. While one employed the word in reaction to Kendall wearing sunglasses at night, another threw it out for the star’s earrings.

“That is NOT hot” was another comment.

Kendall’s style is known to be offbeat. This trendsetter turns heads whether she’s in vintage jeans or athleisurewear with heels. Kendall’s evening looks tend to up the ante. Her cleavage-flaunting dresses don’t leave much to the imagination. Likewise risqué are Kendall’s lingerie or nude Instagram selfies. While the model will face backlash over Photoshop allegations on her social media, it’s rare for her style to come under fire – at least not to the extent of last night’s display.

Loading...

“Those boots are awful!” one commenter wrote.

Another told the model that she needed a “stylist.”

Fortunately for Kendall, not all comments proved negative. The outing was reported to include other members of Kendall’s family, as Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted attending the celebration.