Kylie Jenner’s Stormi Pic Slammed: ‘Let Her Be A Baby, Not Cool’

Kylie Jenner’s weekend snaps of a fast-growing Stormi Webster mostly generated outpourings of love. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the platform late last night for a string of updates seemingly dedicated to motherhood and her little girl. Kylie and 1-year-old Stormi appeared in colorful twinning outfits.

Now, the 21-year-old’s Instagram picture of her daughter is being slammed – and not just by the odd individual.

“She’s cute but man, don’t dress her to match her mom lol” one comment reads, racking up over 200 likes.

Also proving popular with over 130 likes was another seemingly angry comment.

“What is that outfit on a child? Stop this and let her be a baby. Not cool!”

The pictures had shown the Kylie Cosmetics CEO dressed in her usual daring and revealing style. Kylie’s mini dress came impossibly short and very clingy. Its reds, yellows, and blacks carried over to Stormi’s look – the toddler appeared in a looser version of the dress complete with matching fingerless gloves. Clearly, the twinning look hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

“She’s cute and I love kylie, but I wouldn’t dress my baby girl in that. Just saying,” one fan wrote.

“I’m like what the hell she got on she usually be cute too! This is a bit much,” another comment reads.

Celebrity mothers are all about the twinning outfits these days. With the budget to custom-design endless looks, the Kardashian-Jenners seem to take center stage in the realm of matching clothing. This isn’t the first time Kylie has twinned with her baby girl. Back when former best friend Jordyn Woods was a prominent feature on Kylie’s Instagram, a picture of Jordyn, Kylie, and Stormi in coordinating swimwear was posted to Kylie’s account.

Comments slamming Kylie’s recent post were defended by the star’s fans. While the looks exuded the family’s glamor, it seems difficult to objectively state that Kylie wasn’t permitting her daughter to enjoy her infancy freely – Stormi did not seem unhappy in the photos.

“What’s wrong with it exactly?” one fan asked.

Loading...

“It’s a dress.. explain the issue” was another response.

Nonetheless, the backlash was present. The negative comments generated a fair level of agreement. They did not, however, prevent the updates from reaching widespread popularity. Kylie’s picture of Stormi on a balcony currently sits at 5 million likes. The selfie of the pair in their twinning outfits has proven similarly popular, racking up 6 million likes.

Kylie currently boasts 139 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie and her daughter should follow the star’s Instagram.