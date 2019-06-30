Who Is Shay Mitchell’s Boyfriend, Matte Babel?

Shay Mitchell is finally going public with her boyfriend of two years, and her fans want to know all about her mystery man.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Mitchell was expecting her first child with Matte Babel after suffering a miscarriage last year. The two have been romantically linked over the past two years but hadn’t gone public until he was featured in Mitchell’s YouTube video, “Guess Who’s Preggers,” which she posted on Friday, June 28.

According to Elle, the couple was first linked in January 2017. The Pretty Little Liars star and the then-Entertainment Tonight Canada reporter were an item for “a few months” before the public learned of the news. At the time, ET shared that the couple was “having fun together.”

Both Babel and Mitchell are originally from Canada. Babel is a businessman and is verified on both Instagram and Twitter. Following his work as a correspondent, Babel, 38, is now involved with Ransom Music Group and DreamCrew. DreamCrew reportedly manages Drake’s career and business portfolio, as per its website.

Shortly after Mitchell announced her pregnancy to the world, her beau also shared an Instagram post of his own. According to People, Babel shared a black-and-white photo of Mitchell posing to the side with her baby bump on full display. The actress is also rocking a long, brown ponytail.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” Babel captioned. “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

This will be both Babel and Mitchell’s first child.

The actress revealed six months ago that she “lost the child of her hopes and dreams.”

The actress didn’t mention that it was Babel’s child, and the reporter didn’t discuss it on his Instagram page.

Mitchell did, however, discuss the couple’s relationship on her YouTube channel. The You actress shared details about her relationship and gushed about bringing a child into the world with Babel. The influencer also announced that she will be having a series on her channel called Almost Ready starting on July 17. In the series, Mitchell will document her journey to becoming a mom and capture all of the “highs and lows” of her pregnancy. Babel is set to be an integral part of the series and was seen in the trailer for the upcoming videos.

Mitchell’s YouTube channel currently has 3.7 million subscribers.