Rita Ora Busts Out Of Tiny Bra In Sizzling Instagram Update, Fans Say She Looks Like JLo

Rita Ora gave fans an eyeful of her shapely bust in one of her latest Instagram posts. On Sunday, the global megastar updated her profile with a sizzling pair of photos that made Instagram cry out, “Perfection.”

Known for her unique sense of style and eye-catching social media photos, the gorgeous British singer often sends pulses racing on Instagram with her skin-baring snaps. Case in point, yesterday Rita brought Instagram to its knees with a NSFW poolside photo that saw her wear nothing but a drawn-on cartoon bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr.

The “Black Widow” singer followed up the torrid pic with yet another eye-popping shot posted earlier today. This time around, instead of flaunting her bikini body, Rita treated her 15 million Instagram followers to a sweltering view of her washboard abs.

For her latest Instagram update, the 28-year-old stunner slipped into a trendy pair of sweatpants, a glossy number sporting a very chic taupe color. She teamed up the garment with a ridiculously small bra, a white-and-taupe piece that boasted a dynamic checkered pattern, and a summery see-through shirt in a matching palette and print.

Ever the glam queen, Rita topped off her smoldering look with several dazzling accessories. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of sparkling gold ankle boots and slipped on some head-turning bling in the form of several gold bracelets and multiple gold pendant necklaces. As a finishing touch, she rocked a pair of white-framed ombre sunglasses that accentuated her beautiful features.

The blonde bombshell showed quite a generous amount of toned, tanned skin in the revealing outfit. Posing in an elegant-looking elevator, with the sun’s golden rays shining their light on the frame through a nearby window, Rita showed off her incredible figure in the stylish attire and sent fans wild in the process.

For one thing, Rita chose to wear the gauzy shirt unbuttoned in a bid to expose her chiseled abdomen. However, fans got more than just a glimpse of her taut waistline and rock-hard abs. Channeling her inner seductress, the “Let You Love Me” songstress showed off her deep cleavage in the outrageously plunging bra.

In fact, Rita put on quite a scorching display in the racy piece. The Kosovo-born beauty nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut bra, which could barely contain her busty assets. To add even more spice to the already blazing shot, she flashed quite a bit of underboob in the skimpy garment and set Instagram on fire with her buxom curves.

The cleavage-baring snaps immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering nearly 24,000 likes within 20 minutes of having been posted. In the space of three hours, the pics ended up amassing more than 207,000 likes in addition to nearly 1,100 comments.

Among the first thing that people noticed was that Rita bared a close resemblance to other celebrities in the smoldering shots. The most popular consensus was that the “Only Want You” singer looked surprisingly like Jennifer Lopez in the double Instagram update.

“Anybody gettin [sic] JLO vibes,” asked one person, adding a fire emoji to convey that they appreciated Rita’s smoking-hot look.

“Who else thinks she looks like JLO,” read a second comment, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“Lorddddd [sic] above @jjmyatt00 coming through like @jlo love thisss [sic] look,” penned a third fan, inserting a couple of heart-eyes emoji into their post.

However, JLo was not the only star that Rita was likened to. According to other opinions, the “Shine Ya Light” singer channeled some serious “Britney Spears vibes,” and even looked a lot like Pamela Anderson or “Jennifer Aniston 20 years ago.”

Whatever the case, fans were entranced with Rita’s sexy look and couldn’t stop gushing over her insane body and arresting beauty.

“Fire,” remarked one Instagram user, adding a fire emoji for emphasis, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“Hotter than hell,” commented another ardent fan, ending their message with a trio of flattering emoji.

“Hot right now!” quipped one of Rita’s admirers, making a witty reference to her widely-known 2012 hit song.

One particularly enthused fan had this to say.

“Who the F*ck…. is Beyonce???? Rita Ora is our Queen now…. smoking Hot [three fire emoji].”

Others expressed their adoration for the fair-haired beauty in a tamer manner.

“I [heart emoji] you to the moon,” declared one Instagram user.

“You are the most beautiful in the world! I LOVE YOU,” said another smitten fan, adding a blowing-kiss emoji to their comment.