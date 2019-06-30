Watch Madagascar Vs. Nigeria Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group B Battle For Supremacy, Start Time

In the game that will determine the top two places in Group B, Madagascar faces Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations group stage finale.

The Nigeria Super Eagles eliminated a major distraction, heading into their final group stage match in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, when they finally received their wages from their country’s football federation, payments that the players said were more than three weeks late, according to Goal.com. They also received the bonuses they were owed from their first two Group B matches, both 1-0 wins over Burundi and Guinea. But even with their bank accounts looking healthier, Nigeria’s German coach, Gernot Rohr, has warned his players against overlooking Madagascar, who could take over the top spot in the group heading into the knockout stage in the match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Madagascar vs. Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Group B finale on Sunday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, June 30, at the 20,000-seat Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

In Nigeria, that start time will come at 5 p.m. West Africa Time, while the game will start at 7 p.m. East Africa Time in Madagascar.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Sunday, 1 a.m. on Monday, July 1, Eastern.

“Madagascar is a strong team and they have a great manager,” Rohr said on Saturday, according to BeIn Sports. “They will be greatly prepared but we have enough experience to overcome this match. It’s important to finish this group in first place.”

Rohr said that he is prepared to make changes to the side that has topped the group with two straight wins, with former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel likely to find his way back into the starting 11 after remaining on the sidelines in the win over Guinea, according to Sport Star.

Madagascar will come in riding a high level of confidence, scoring their first-ever AFCON win just three days ago, defeating Burundi 1-0 on a 76th-minute goal by Sporting Charleroi midfielder Marco Ilaimaharitra, per Soccerway data.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel may be back in the lineup for Nigeria on Sunday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Madagascar vs. Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations table-top Group B showdown, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

AFCON fans without BeIn network subscriptions also have a way to watch the Madagascar vs. Nigeria match stream live for free without cable or BeIn credentials. They can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Barea vs. Super Eagles match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In both Nigeria and Madagascar, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be offered by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will live stream the 2019 AFCON showdown from Alexandria.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Madagascar-Nigeria match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.