Erica Mena Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Two-Piece Skirt Set Days After Breaking Up With Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena is seemingly ready to live her best, single life.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Mena and her fiance, Safaree Samuels, are reportedly no longer together after he was caught texting his ex. Since then, Mena has been posting many sexy photos of herself to share with her 4.4 million followers.

In her recent post, the model is standing next to a bed of flowers wearing a two-piece, cream skirt set by Fashion Nova. The crop top shows off the star’s killer abs while the skirt reveals her toned legs and round derriere. The “Where Do I Go From Here” singer opted to wear matching sneakers for the snapshot. Her dark hair is styled in loose curls, as two gold pins hold it in place. She also decided to go with big gold hoop earrings for the accessories. As for makeup, the VH1 star appears to be wearing little more than bright red lipstick.

At the time of this writing, Mena’s post received more than 110,000 likes from her Instagram followers. The star also received more than 1,000 comments, many of which were in support of her new single status.

“Single and glowing,” one follower wrote.

“So freaking pretty!!! How you look sexy and innocent at the same time!!!?” another follower exclaimed.

Mena also left a caption thanking the Universe for where she is today. Many Instagram users pointed out that she was still wearing the engagement ring that Safaree gifted her in December 2018.

“Awwww she’s still wearing her ring I hope this means maybe she’ll give him another chance I hope she makes it hard for lol gotta learn lol but make it work,” one follower commented.

“Please give him another chance. You guys are great together,” another follower chimed in.

Vibe reports that the couple, who have been dating since October 2018, faced issues in their relationship after the rapper revealed to his ex that he had no intentions of marrying Mena just months before he proposed to her. The ex reportedly posted screenshots of their exchange, and soon Mena caught wind of the situation. Mena reportedly responded on her Instagram story with footage of her walking through shards of broken glass after destroying several bouquets of roses presumably from Safaree.

Happy Father’s Day to my beautiful wife who’s been it all to her young king ???? I love you @iamErica_Mena pic.twitter.com/rD55IpWhYJ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 16, 2019

Safaree has since apologized on his Twitter account. The ex of Nicki Minaj stated that he had never “felt so complete” than when he was with Mena and begged for her forgiveness. Safaree also vowed to take a “real break” from social media.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow her on Twitter and Instagram.