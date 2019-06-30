Trump Campaign Adviser Katrina Pierson Sparks Controversy With Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit Photo

Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson is showing off plenty of skin on Instagram, and commenters are torn on whether it’s appropriate.

The senior adviser has been sharing some glimpses of her sun-soaked trip to Spain with her Instagram followers, along with the hotel where she is staying that overlooks the beach in Barcelona. On Sunday morning, Katrina shared a much more personal photo on Instagram, a selfie cropped close to show her chest in a cleavage-baring swimsuit. Katrina donned a pair of oversized sunglasses and held onto a sun hat in the photo, which was captioned “Sunday funday!”

The picture drew some immediate interest across social media and in the comment section, where her followers couldn’t seem to agree on whether it was appropriate for a top adviser to the president to be showing off so much on social media.

“Gotta be honest…you really need to stop posting provocative photos since you are a visible person to the Trump team. Very unprofessional imo,” one person wrote.

Many others disagreed, cheering on Katrina and giving some big compliments on her looks. Some said that she works hard as a top adviser to the president — along with the most high-profile woman of color in his administration — and said she deserves the chance to take a break.

“Katrina you’re beautiful and smart and hard working!! Enjoy your trip… Thanks for all that you do,” one person wrote.

Katrina Pierson may not have the profile of other Trump surrogates, though she has been among the most vocal backers of his administration and pushed back especially hard against charges that Trump’s cabinet lacks diversity. In an appearance on MSNBC earlier this year, Pierson argued that Trump has offered plenty of jobs to people of color, including the press secretary role that was offered to her before she turned it down.

As Newsweek noted, Pierson pushed back against host Al Sharpton when he pressed her to name a single black member of the Trump administration, asking him to name how many black people served in Abraham Lincoln’s West Wing.

“Is Abraham Lincoln a racist because he didn’t have a black person in his White House?” she posted. “This is insane. This is an insane discussion.”

Those who want to see more glimpses of Katrina Pierson on her trip to Spain can check out her Instagram feed.