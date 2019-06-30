‘General Hospital’s First Look At Hayden Return Gets Fans Excited

Hayden Barnes will be swooping back into Port Charles next month.

Hayden Barnes will be hitting Port Charles very soon and General Hospital fans can’t wait. They are excited to have actress Rebecca Budig back on screen to reprise her popular role as Elizabeth Webber’s sister and Hamilton Finn’s ex. It has been two years now since she left town and now things are about to heat up with her return.

In order to get fans ready for this summer time story line, Entertainment Weekly shared an exlcusive first look at Hayden and Finn coming face-to-face for the first time in two years. The photo shows Finn staring at his ex as it looks like she may be trying to explain her reappearance. He will be shocked when she shows up and will wonder exactly what her agenda is.

Finn just got engaged to Anna Devane. They are happy together, but this will certainly put a kink into their relationship. Anna is currently out of the country tracking her twin sister, Alex, down to have a chat with her. This gives Hayden the perfect opportunity to have Finn all to herself. He won’t be happy that she just shows up without any warning. However, she did send him a note a few weeks ago asking if they could get together to talk. He ignored it and moved on with Anna. Now he will have no choice but to deal with this difficult situation.

Hayden will have the perfect excuse to return to Port Charles. It’s likely that she will crash Liz and Franco’s wedding celebration, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. Although the details are still sketchy at this point, her sister’s party on the Haunted Star gives the perfect setup. Plus, she knows that Finn will be there as well.

Here's a first look at Rebecca Budig back on General Hospital https://t.co/lorW9hAbMN — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 27, 2019

What really brings her to town? There are rumors of their child being sick, which is why she needs Finn’s help. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that he will have some type of medical mystery to solve. Will his son or daughter be ill?

Finn doesn’t even know that he has a child out there. Hayden told him that she had miscarried after she had left town, but it was obvious that she still had a baby bump when fans last saw her. Why did she lie to Finn? Why is she back now after two years?

All of these questions will be answered soon as Hayden Barnes will bring on the drama when she makes her General Hospital comeback in July.