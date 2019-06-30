‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 1: Wyatt & Flo Celebrate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 1 promise romance as Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes) celebrate their love. The former high school sweethearts are officially dating again and have decided to take the next step, per Highlight Hollywood. Both Wyatt and Flo are excited to give their old love a new chance.

After Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death last week, Wyatt did some introspection. He decided that there was no point in holding onto the way things were and called Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to meet him at the beach house. Sally wanted to know if he could forgive her for not telling him about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans to break up Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. Unfortunately, Wyatt could not give the redhead the good news that she wanted to hear.

Instead, he told her that he had decided to move forward with Flo. He told her that he still cared about her but that he wanted a chance with the former waitress and croupier. Sally was upset and warned Wyatt that there was no such thing as a perfect woman. She told him that she would always love him and that one day he would realize that she was the girl who got away, per The Inquisitr.

Given the events that have recently transpired, Wyatt makes a big life decision. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnp8iv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/H3JSiYwwqh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 28, 2019

Free from any obligations toward Sally, Wyatt then took the next step. He asked Flo to move into the beach house with him. Flo was surprised and wanted to know when he had the key made. However, it was only after her mother paid a surprise visit that Flo agreed to move in with Wyatt.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt and Flo will celebrate their shacked-up status. They will open a bottle of champagne and toast to a new adventure in their lives. Both of them want to see where their love will take them this time around. After expressing their feelings for each other, Wyatt and Flo will make love.

B&B fans know that it’s only a matter of time before Flo’s secret becomes public knowledge. Wyatt will find out how she pretended to be Phoebe/Beth’s birth mother and how she has lied to him the entire time that she has been in Los Angeles. Will Wyatt forgive Flo for her past mistakes?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.