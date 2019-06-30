’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Azan Tefou Doesn’t Look Excited To See Nicole Nafziger

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are now appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but it doesn’t look like Azan is excited to spend time with his fiancé, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The couple first appeared on the original 90 Day Fiancé. During the fourth season of the show, Nicole, a single mother living in the United States, met Azan online and was immediately attracted to him. After getting to know each other, Nicole flew to Morocco to visit her beau, but viewers questioned the couple’s interactions. Many, including Nicole’s own family, were skeptical of Azan and questioned his intentions toward Nicole.

However, despite the constant criticism from viewers and the growing concern of her family members, Nicole continued to pursue a relationship with Azan. The two decided to get married, but Azan’s K-1 visa was denied. Nicole later traveled to Morocco again, this time with the hopes of marrying Azan in his home country then applying for another visa to bring him to America. Her hopes were dashed after being informed that she did not have the correct documents required to be legally married in Morocco.

She returned to the United States and formulated a new plan to see Azan. The mother of one booked two tickets to the island of Grenada in an attempt to spend time with Azan and rekindle their “spark.” During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Azan informed Nicole that he would not be coming to Grenada because he had to deal with a “family emergency.”

Now, Nicole is planning to fly back to Morocco but Azan doesn’t look too excited to see her, based on a clip recently posted to TLC’s YouTube page.

In the clip, which was taken from an upcoming episode of the show, Nicole is seen preparing to FaceTime Azan.

“Azan has been taking care of his family emergency. So we haven’t talked through video chat but I can’t wait until he sees my purple hair,” she said. “It’s so pretty.”

When Azan finally picks up, Nicole asks him about the incident that prevented him from coming on their trip.

“So, is everything okay with that family emergency you had?” she asked.

“Yeah. Thank God, like, really like, things are getting better now,” Azan answered. “Seems like everything’s good.”

Nicole went on to say that she was able to get a partial refund on their Grenada tickets, and she plans to use the money to come to Morocco. Unfortunately for Nicole, Azan doesn’t seem ready for a romantic reunion.

In the clip, he responds by nervously asking for more time. The Moroccan man said he needed at least another month because he’s still doing “some stuff” and doesn’t seem to have the time for his wife-to-be. Nicole is obviously disappointed but agrees to give Azan the time he asked for.

She also asked Azan if he was ready to get married this time around and he assured her that he was.

“What, it’s like fourth time’s the charm?” she joked.

It’s still unclear whether Azan’s intentions are pure. Fans of the couple can follow their story every Sunday on TLC.