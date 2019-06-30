Donald Trump Is The First U.S. President To Step On North Korean Soil

Donald Trump has become the first sitting U.S. president to cross into North Korea after he met Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone.

CNN is reporting that Trump first met the North Korean leader between the two Koreas, and then stepped over the line walking 20 steps into North Korea. Trump and Kim Jong Un are now said to be talking. When the two leaders met in the DMZ, Kim said to Trump, “If you step over this line you will be the first US president to step on North Korean soil.”

Trump then stepped over the line, and Kim made a pronouncement that history had been made.

“President Donald Trump has just walked across the demarcation line. That has made him the first US President to visit our country. Actually just looking at this action, this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future.”

Trump responded saying he was “proud to step over the line” into North Korea, and proud to take the next step in their relationship. The president thanked the North Korean leader for accepting his invitation.

“When I put out the social media notification, if he didn’t show up, the press was going to make me look very bad.”

Trump becomes the first sitting president to step foot into North Korea after he crosses border of demilitarized zone with Kim https://t.co/7cDpBaX47L — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 30, 2019

Trump explained to Kim that the fact that both leaders showed up makes it look good for everyone.

“This could be a very historic moment and I guess that’s what it is. I think the relationship that we’ve developed has meant so much to so many people.”

The two men are having a private bilateral meeting at this time behind closed doors. Before heading into the private meeting, the North Korean leader said that he was pleased and surprised to receive the invitation from President Trump, stating that he wanted to meet with him again.

Trump seemed pleased by this statement and thanked Kim again, calling this “a special meeting.”