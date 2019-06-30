Watch England Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Do-Or-Die For Hosts, Start Time, Preview

Host and pre-tournament favorites England now face a near-elimination match when they take on India, absolutely needing the two points to regain a semifinal position.

Ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 38th match of the tournament, pitting host England against powerhouse India — the second and first-ranked ODI sides in the world, according to the ICC — would likely have been seen as a battle for the top spot on the table. But when the two countries meet on Sunday, the narrative will be far different. India enter the game as the only undefeated team remaining in the 2019 Cricket World Cup — while England will be fighting for their very survival in the competition. A two-match losing skid, coupled with a three-match winning streak by Pakistan, has vaulted the Men in Green over the Three Lions into the last semifinal spot, a position England must now defeat India to reclaim, in the match that will live stream from Edgbaston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. India 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 38th match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, June 30, at the 25,000-capacity Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

The match will get started for Indian viewers at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m., Atlantic Standard Time, or 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will also need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between England and India, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

England’s sudden drop combined with the Pakistan resurgence has accomplished a rare feat — uniting India and Pakistan fans, who are both now rooting against England, as India’s News 18 noted.

India Captain Virat Kohli can tie a World Cup record in the match, if he manages a half-century. That would give him five consecutive scores of 50 or more, joining only Australia’s Steve Smith to accomplish that feat in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup, according to a Hindustan Times report.

England now sit at eight points on the World Cup table, per CricInfo. Pakistan occupy the fourth and final semifinal place with nine points, but England hold a game in hand over Pakistan. However, if England lose to India on Sunday, then Pakistan must fall to Bangladesh on July 5 for England to have a chance at moving on to the knockout round. A win on Sunday, however, puts England’s fate in their own hands, and a win over New Zealand on July 3 would clinch their semifinal spot.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. India 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 38.

England: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (captain), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Jofra Archer, 11. Mark Wood.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6. Kedar Jadhav, 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

India Captain Virat Kohli could score a fifth straight 50 in Sunday’s match. Clive Mason / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the England vs. India ICC Cricket World Cup match, while inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

For fans in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the England vs. India clash — as the Three Lions take what could be their last shot at qualifying for the semifinals — in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams all World Cup cricket matches.