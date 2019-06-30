‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Announces Exciting New Chapter

Things are busy for The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson. Not only did she recently return to Genoa City as Chloe Mitchell, but the actress also wrapped up a run on General Hospital DA Margaux Dawson. Recently, the actress took to social media to reveal some life-changing news to her fans and followers.

Hendrickson has posted pictures of herself and her fiance Rob Meder on a gorgeous island vacation. In one, she said she never wanted to come home. Today, the actress posted a lovely selfie of Meder and herself. She was holding a bridal bouquet in the air amidst a beautiful backdrop, and the Chloe actress revealed that she is now Mrs. Meder. The bride and groom looked relaxed and happy in the beach setting. The couple announced their engagement late last year,

Congratulations on the soap star’s new marriage poured in from her co-stars and fans.

Lauralee Bell (Christine) replied, “Congrats. Wishing you a fabulous life together! What an amazing way to start! ”

Abby Newman actress Melissa Ordway sent her congratulation along with several heart emoji. Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis and ex-Nina, GH) also wished their co-star well.

GH actress Finola Hughes (Anna) wrote, “Congratulations beautiful girl.”

Several of Hendrickson’s followers began to guess that she had a wedding happening during her vacation when she posted clips of her family and friends arriving on her Instagram story. Most recently, the bride took to her story and posted a picture of herself and her husband, but so far she has not shared a full-length photo of herself in her wedding outfit. Hendrickson’s top appears to be a while halter style with beautiful embroidery.

Last week, Hendrickson’s Chloe finally appeared in Genoa City. Adam (Mark Grossman) kidnapped Chloe after she shot him several weeks ago. While Adam regained his memories after suffering a gunshot wound, he did not appreciate the attempt on his life, so he contained Chloe. However, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) finally did enough of Adam’s dirty work to convince Adam to let him see Chloe. After an incredibly emotional reunion, Chloe asked Kevin to give her some time alone with Adam, and they poured their hearts out to each other and came to an understanding, according to The Inquisitr.

Chloe’s recent appearance on the show was brief, but since Hendrickson completed her run as Margaux in Port Charles on GH, fans hope that she is available to portray Chloe on a more regular basis on Y&R especially since Kevin will stick around for a while.

Congratulations to the bride and groom.