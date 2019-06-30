‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What’s Going On With Faith?

Star Joshua Morrow talks Alyvia Alyn Lind and teases Faith details.

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the reason why Faith hasn’t been around as much, and her on-screen dad Joshua Morrow explains why his youngest daughter hasn’t grown up with her Genoa City peers.

Right now, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is embroiled in yet another custody battle for Christian. Last year, Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to take the little boy from Nick and this year Adam (Mark Grossman) is back from the dead, and he wants to raise his son. Later, Nick’s daughter Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind0) lives with Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but she hasn’t been on screen a lot. Nick is also father to Noah (Robert Adamson) and his late daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes) with Sharon (Sharon Case). Plus, Nick shares Summer (Hunter King) with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Morrow discussed his on-screen children recently with Soap Opera Digest. He explained that Lind has been busy with other projects. The actress, including her new Netflix television series Daybreak.

Morrow said, “We all see her as this blonde angel bopping around the studio, and she’s the reason why they haven’t aged Faith.”

Last summer, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) twins Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) Ashby, and they featured in some teen storylines with Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) this past year. Many viewers thought it strange that the show SORAS’d (Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrom) the twins and not Faith considering their chronological age. Admittedly, things like birth dates don’t matter too much with it comes to daytime drama. Typically, characters are rapidly aged to suit storyline needs.

Loading...

“I guarantee that would’ve already happened to that character if it wasn’t for how much we love Aly. We’re willing to wait for her so she can come back to the show when she can. She loves being here, and she means so much to us. When I see Aly, there’s no way it can’t be the best d*mn day when she’s around,” Morrow revealed.

The last time Faith appeared in the storyline, she met Rey, and ultimately Faith gave her okay for yet another man to move into her home. After Sharon and Nick’s dramatic altar breakup last fall, Faith seems completely over ever hoping to have a stable family, and she’s repeatedly expressed her disappointment and worry over the situation. Faith did, however, manage to make a welcome home sign for Rey to hang up when she moved into their household. It’s unclear if she’ll be at the carnival that’s coming up, according to The Inquisitr.