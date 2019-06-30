Olivia Culpo Busts Out Of Little Black Dress In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Olivia Culpo certainly knows how to rake in the engagement. On Saturday night, the former beauty queen updated her Instagram page with a sultry new photo that had one of her followers exclaim, “Dammmnnnn, woman,” followed by a magnifying glass emoji and an eyes emoji.

Olivia’s sizzling new Instagram pic saw the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model pour her hourglass figure into a curve-hugging little black dress. Photographed in a swanky outdoor eatery, the former Miss Universe flaunted her sensational figure in the form-fitting garment, to the delight of her legions of fans.

According to her Instagram Stories, Olivia had stepped out for a fun-filled lunch date with her gal pal and new roommate, actress Cara Santana. Snapped sitting down at a quaint wooden table, with a plate of greens and a delicious drink in front, the gorgeous supermodel cut a seductive figure in the sexy, yet elegant black dress.

Boasting a dangerously low-cut neckline, the snug, sleeveless number put her generous décolletage front and center, drawing all of the attention toward Olivia’s shapely chest. As her 4.1 million Instagram followers are well aware, the Rhode Island-born beauty often showcases her busty assets in cleavage-flaunting outfits. However, this time around, Olivia seriously upped the ante, nearly spilling out of her outrageously plunging dress.

Though her skin-baring neckline certainly brought a lot of spice to her otherwise sophisticated look, Olivia still managed to keep things classy. The 27-year-old stunner showed off her modeling chops by striking an alluring, yet lady-like pose, adopting a flawless posture that highlighted her delicate, statuesque frame.

As she sat down on an elegant-looking weave chair, she placed both elbows on the table in front of her, arching her back to emphasize her hourglass curves and tease her voluptuous hips. Lifting one hand to her sculpted chin, she glanced at the camera with a pensive gaze and slightly puckered her plump lips in a coquettish gesture.

For her fun girls’ day out, Olivia opted for natural-looking glam. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model accentuated her beautiful features with subtle eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a bold mascara. She made her luscious lips pop with a touch of matte ruby lipstick.

The pillowy-lipped model sported her signature hairstyle, pulling her raven tresses into a tight bun. She painted her nails white to contrast with her chic black dress and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Resting at the back of her chair was a black Christian Dior clutch, one embellished with gold detailing that perfectly matched her earrings. The fashionable piece made a statement for Olivia’s impeccable sense of style.

Olivia’s arresting look stirred quite a lot of reaction among her vast base of admirers. Her new photo received a lot of love on Instagram, garnering more than 20,000 likes within 20 minutes of having been posted. In the span of nearly two hours, the snapshot racked up over 52,100 likes in addition to 313 comments.

Loading...

“You’re so pretty it hurts me,” one of Olivia’s fans gushed over her jaw-dropping beauty.

“Those lips,” read a second message, trailed by a trio of kiss-mark emoji.

“You look stunning!! I love this lip color,” noted a third person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

One overly enthused fan had this to say.