Ex-‘Vogue’ Editor Says Duchess Meghan ‘Isn’t Pushy, She’s American’

Former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman seems to have stepped in it again — not only is she bashing Duchess Meghan, but she’s also gunning for all American woman, suggesting they are pushy. Meghan Markle is not Shulman’s only target — in the last month, she called out supermodel Helena Christensen and shared the opinion that diversity is simply a trend.

Shulman no longer helming British Vogue, but instead is writing for the Daily Mail, penning an article titled “Of course Meghan is pushy – she’s American!” Shulman tells her readers that there is no point in complaining about Markle’s designer wardrobe, her famous friends, or the work that she and Prince Harry have done on Frogmore Cottage since she can’t help being that way because she’s American.

Shulman continues saying that American women are not like other women because those born in the United States believe that to “sit back and let others have what you want is for losers.” She says that American women are “opinionated and nonnegotiable.”

Shulman likens the modern American woman to those of their pioneer ancestors who needed that gumption to hold their families together as they followed the wagon trail out west.

According to Shulman, for women like Meghan, “flexibility is seen as weakness.”

Her criticism of American women — through the vehicle of Meghan Markle — isn’t something new for Shulman, who was widely lambasted last month for calling out women over 50 for dressing too young. She mocked supermodel Helena Christensen in a scathing rebuke of an outfit she wore to fellow model Gigi Hadid’s birthday party, says The Inquisitr.

Shulman said that Christensen was “too old” to wear a black lace bustier with jeans, saying that she looked “tacky” and that the leggy model looked like “the madam in a one-horse town.”

Shulman, who is older than Christensen, says that women of a certain age lie to themselves, often misstepping and dressing like their daughters.

“We might like to think that 70 is the new 40 and 50 the new 30 but our clothes know the true story,” said the 61-year-old Shulman, who suggested that women like to tell themselves lies.

The model responded to the hurtful barbs, not by mentioning Shulman by name, but rather by suggesting that it’s better when women support each other.

“Let’s continue to elevate and support each other, all you beautiful, smart, fun, sexy, hard working, talented, nurturing women out there, #ooopssheworeabustieragain.”

Helena Christensen isn’t the first supermodel to push back at Shulman. Naomi Campbell already called the former editor out, not necessarily for something she said, but for something she did (or allegedly didn’t do) when she was at Vogue, says The Business of Fashion.

Shortly before Shulman left British Vogue, she posted a photo of her editorial team on Instagram, and everyone in the picture was white. In response, Campbell called out Shulman’s tenure at the magazine, saying that “diversity isn’t a trend.”

“She needs to look at that picture and see that it’s clearly not diverse. A child could see that.”

Campbell has fully embraced Shulman’s replacement, British-Ghanian editor Edward Enniful, who now routinely puts women of color on the cover of the fashion magazine.