Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Chiseled Bod In Tight White Leggings & Sports Bra

Jennifer Lopez shared a new Instagram video which showed her working out with Alex Rodriguez. But that wasn’t all, as they were actually enjoying a workout session with the Dallas Cowboys. The clip showed Jennifer wearing a very flattering ensemble, including skintight white tights and a bright white sports bra. She kept the color theme going with white sneakers.

The singer also pulled her hair back in a bun for a sleek look. Lopez is clearly doing amazingly keeping her body in tip top shape, as she was spotted doing some serious workout exercises. The video was posted four days ago, and has since received over 6.5 million views.

The power couple are pretty public about their relationship to the delight of their fans. Their love for one another is also quite easy to see, as J.Lo often shares photos of the two of them. This includes a cute update from June 19 when she shared a picture of them sharing a kiss. The clock behind them read “11:11,” which is a time when many superstitious people like to make wishes.

The couple wore complimentary outfits in a black-and-white color scheme. Jennifer opted for a glitzy black top with white plaid patterning, while Alex wore a black suit with a black-and-white striped tie. The sweet picture garnered over 1.4 million likes.

Jennifer’s willingness to share many facets of her life on Instagram could be one of the reasons she’s so popular on the platform. After all, in between all of her glamorous photos, she recently uploaded a photo of herself hanging out in the makeup station while rocking a white towel on her head.

The Instagram image showed her leaning back in a chair while wearing a bright red pair of sweatpants and white T-shirt, as she placed her foot on the counter.

Throughout the years, J.Lo has established herself in the entertainment industry. The singer previously opened up to Vanity Fair about some of the issues she has faced navigating the scene.

Loading...