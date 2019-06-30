Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Marry In France In A Second Wedding More Formal Than The First

Only two months after their quickie Las Vegas wedding, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married again in France — and this time, they did it up while still keeping the formal coupling intimate.

The second wedding was held at Province’s Le Chateau de Tourreau. This stylish villa, located in Sarrians near Avignon in southern France, turned out to be the perfect spot for Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29.

The pair had reportedly said for the second ceremony they wanted a more traditional wedding in a more traditional setting than the one they enjoyed earlier this year after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. By far, Saturday’s locale was fancier and more personal than their Sin City nuptials, but the pair claimed they needed to get married somewhere in the U.S. to make their coupling legitimate, per Metro UK.

“In my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” explained Joe Jonas. “So I was thinking, like, ‘look, this is not the most important day,'” the groom said of their previous Las Vegas ceremony.

On Saturday, on what Joe did consider the most important day, Maisie Williams reportedly served as Sophie’s maid of honor. Ashley Graham and Wilmer Valderrama were allegedly present in France for the wedding, as were Joe’s brothers, Kevin and Nick, and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Not many photographs have emerged showing Joe and Sophie becoming husband and wife for the second time in France, at least not yet. However, some aerial shots have been able to capture the grounds of the picturesque venue that included a stage from which some or all of the Jonas brothers and others likely entertained the guests.

Sophie was reported to have “floated through the ceremony in a voluminous [gown] that was the total antithesis to her casual jumpsuit worn during their Las Vegas nuptials,” stated Hollywood Life.

“Sophie’s white dress featured a full skirt with a train, capped sleeves, and an intricate brocade pattern on the white fabric. She wore a long veil with her blonde hair straight and pulled down her back.”

Prior to today’s big event, Sophie and Joe took part in a fancy rehearsal dinner. On Friday, all included guests were asked to wear white while the bride and groom were decked out in red wedding attire. The couple’s color choice was a way for which to honor Sophie, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

The dinner was held at La Mirande, a five-star hotel-restaurant sitting in the heart of Avignon. Sophie and Joe turned up in this part of France on Thursday after spending a few days in Paris to get ready for their upcoming nuptials, as The Inquisitr maintained.

Now, with that sumptuous rehearsal dinner, which led to a well-heeled wedding, are over, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas can call themselves married — again. In this case, everyone present in France for the nuptials is hoping that the second time’s a charm and then some.