Watch Mexico Vs. Costa Rica CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live

After cruising through the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, Mexico must get by longtime rival Costa Rica in the second quarterfinal match.

Seven-time CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico were expected to meet their longtime rivals Costa Rica in the 2019 tournament’s semifinals. But when Los Ticos were stunned by Haiti in their final group stage match, as MLS Soccer reported, suddenly the schedule was accelerated and now the two countries will square off in a quarterfinal match.

The two teams have met in the quarters on seven previous occasions, and Costa Rica has never beat Mexico in that round. But after seeing Haiti upend heavily favored Canada in Saturday’s first quarterfinal, Costa Rica will feel their hopes rise for the match that will live stream from Houston, Texas.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal showdown on Saturday, pitting Mexico against Costa Rica, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT at the 71,995-seat NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, June 29. That start time will be 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT.

The start time will be the same in Mexico, which shares the North American time zones with the United States. Costa Rica is also on Central Time, but without daylight saving time, meaning that the match will start at 8 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, British Summer Time. Fans in the Caribbean can catch the live stream starting at 10 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

Costa Rica may have two factors in their favor. First, Coach Gustavo Matosas is well known to many of the Mexican players, and they are well known to him, from his time at the helms of both Club America and Leon in Mexico. He won two straight Liga MX titles with the latter club, as Goal recounted. Matosas has already made a point of stating at a press conference that his team feels no fear of the mighty El Tri, who have long been the dominant team in the CONCACAF region.

The other element that Costa Rica will need to fall into place is the performance of goalkeeper Leonel Moreira. The C.F. Pachuca net minder will likely deal with a barrage of chances from Mexico, as ESPN noted, and could turn the contest around if he is at the top of his game.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira could be the game-changer against Mexico. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Mexico vs. Costa Rica 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup second quarterfinal match on Saturday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Mexico vs. Costa Rica match for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over-the-top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Mexico vs. Costa Rica contest — and the other CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Mexico, Azteca7 has the rights to stream the match. In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream, and in the Costa Rica, Teletica en Vivo will carry the live stream.

In the Caribbean islands, CONCACAF Go will stream the match. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Mexico vs. Costa Rica 2019 FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Mexico vs. Costa Rica in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.