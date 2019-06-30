Instagram Hottie Valentina Fradegrada Gets Oiled Up & Shows Off Cleavage In An Upside Down Bikini Top

Instagram model Valentina Fradegrada is known for being one of the pioneers of the upside-down bikini. The effect is that the cleavage is put on display more than ever, and she shared new photos of this trick via her Instagram Stories.

In one of the many photos of the shoot, Valentina stood in front of a green tropical backdrop while sporting a small, black bikini. She pressed her chest together to accentuate her cleavage, which looked even more eye-catching than usual thanks to the oil she used. In fact, Valentina was completely oiled up for the shoot, and stuck her tongue out playfully.

Another photo showed Fradegrada taking a more serious approach, as she gave a sultry look to the camera while placing her left hand by her face. The photo was taken in front of the same, leafy backdrop. And while she didn’t press her chest together in this photo, her curves were still on full display.

Valentina is hardly shy about sharing her curves on social media, however. Her newest Instagram post shows her facing her back to the camera in a thong bikini bottom. Her hair was down and covered her back, so it was hard to see if she went topless or not. Whatever the case, it looks like the photo was from the same photo shoot, as she showcased her oiled derrière. She stood in a shallow pool that reached her mid-thighs, and the photo has received over 144,000 likes so far.

Last month, Valentina made headlines when her boyfriend, Jay Alvarrez, shared a racy photo of the two of them. It was met with criticism by some fans, thanks to the incredibly racy nature of the photos, reported Honey Nine.

Alvarrez’s name may be familiar to Alexis Ren fans, as the two were in a relationship for two years, between 2015 and 2017.

“When people in your life have good intentions and then suddenly don’t have good intentions, and you get your heart broken, you have to learn and reflect off of that and ask yourself, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Like, ‘How did I let myself get treated like that?'” Ren said at the time.

Hopefully Valentina feels much differently about Jay. Since splitting from Jay, Alexis has gone on to gain more exposure as a model. She was also linked to her Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bernstein, while the show was still on air, but she has since appeared to be single.