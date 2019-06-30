Cardi B & Offset Are Possibly Ready For Baby Number 2 Almost One Year After Having Kulture

Cardi B and Offset are reportedly ready to add more children into their little family.

The “Press” rapper and the Migos rapper are both juggling their bustling careers but are reportedly ready for their second child together. Hollywood Life reports that while Cardi and Offset are perfectly fine raising their 11-month-old daughter Kulture, Cardi isn’t opposed to the idea of being pregnant again.

“Cardi really isn’t thinking about having more kids right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely opposed to the idea either,” a source close to Cardi said.

“Cardi’s life is incredibly busy right now with her hectic work schedule, caring for Kulture, and setting aside time to spend with Offset.”

The source also shared that while Cardi and Offset aren’t actively trying to get pregnant at the moment, the Hustlers actress would be “thrilled” if she happened to get pregnant for the second time. She is, however, “completely fulfilled” with her life as-is.

The couple, who got married in 2017, has been on seemingly good terms since reuniting earlier this year. The “Clout” rappers have reportedly been “stronger than ever” as Cardi faces up to eight years in prison for an assault that took place at a Queens strip club in 2018. While she faces 14 felony charges for allegedly starting a brawl in the strip club, Hollywood Life reports that the “Money” rapper isn’t worried that she’ll face any jail time. A source claims that Offset won’t take his wife’s possible prison time lightly.

“Cardi and Offset are in a really, really good place. Losing Cardi would be the worst thing in the world to him,” a source said.

Although Cardi is set to go back to court next month, she and Offset are still celebrating her success and their daughter. The “Bodak Yellow” performer received Album of the Year last week at the 2019 BET Awards for her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. The 26-year-old starlet’s debut album also earned a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

While a second child isn’t in the near future, Kulture’s parents are gearing up for the tot’s first birthday in July. Cardi has reportedly already started celebrating her daughter’s big day by gifting her with a huge chain filled with cartoon characters. According to Bustle, the chain, which was designed by hip-hop jeweler Eliantte, is currently priced at $100,000. The diamond-encrusted chain was inspired by Kulture’s favorite show, Word Party on Netflix. The show’s four main characters- Bailey, Franny, Kip and Lulu, are surrounded by an outline of diamonds, which then branches out into a diamond chain