Meghan Markle Meets A Distant Relative, Baseball Player Mookie Betts, While Family Is Kept At Bay

Thanks to the spectacular fame that Meghan Markle has enjoyed since being linked to Prince Harry, some of her distant relatives have become unearthed. This meant that when the royal couple attended the Red Sox and Yankees game at London Stadium, there was a family reunion that took place.

Markle was spotted giving Mookie Betts a hug, as the two share ancestors from 150 years ago, according to The Boston Globe. This was discovered by Jim McNiff, who is an amateur genealogist. It was only a month or so after the information was published, that the two happened to meet. It also turns out that Markle and Betts’s great uncle and great-great aunt were married in 1920.

But from Mookie’s account, it doesn’t sound like the meeting was planned on Markle’s side.

“I didn’t know she was coming. I knew [Prince Harry] was coming. I told her about the story and she laughed and gave me a hug. She didn’t know about it. They probably didn’t believe it.”

While the story is heartwarming, it also highlights the elephant in the room, which is Meghan’s American family. There have been months of embarrassing interviews and actions by her closest relatives, and while it seems to have slowed down in recent weeks, it’s certainly not over.

Markle can thank her half-brother, Thomas Jr., for keeping the drama rolling. He recently came out saying that he hopes that he may be invited to Archie’s christening, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I can’t say whether I’m going to be invited, you know, I can’t say if Meghan is going to say, ‘Okay, enough is enough and, yes, I want my family back in my life…. Of course we all want to be there, because that is a big deal. I’m on a personal crusade to better the family image right now and it’s going be a slow, long process.”

Thomas Jr.’s comments may come as a surprise, considering he recently blamed the same duchess for allegedly causing his homelessness. But it’s hardly the first time that the half-brother has spoken to the press about what he thinks about the family feud.

But when it comes down to it, it would seem highly unlikely that any of the spurned American relatives would be invited to the royal event. After all, if they weren’t invited to the wedding, wouldn’t it be a stretch to be invited to the christening? It sounded like Markle’s family were hoping that the baby could help smooth things out. But considering the damage that has been done, it wouldn’t be surprising if the family rift continues to exist.