Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Warns Fans About Unauthorized Beth Chapman Merchandise After Death

After the death of a celebrity, fans often scramble to get their hands on anything linked to the recently deceased, including shirts and other pieces of merchandise. In some cases, online sellers are quick to take the opportunity to capitalize by stocking and selling these items. However, the items being sold by these merchants are often unauthorized.

This is exactly what happened after the recent death of reality TV star Beth Chapman. Luckily, Beth’s husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman and his daughter Bonnie Chapman, are making sure these unscrupulous sellers are stopped. The father-daughter duo are also warning fans against purchasing items from these sellers, according to a report from Pop Culture.

“Any t-shirts with Beth’s likeness not from thebountystore.com is not authorized. Please do not buy these t-shirts, please report these ads and tag Bonnie if you see them,” Dog tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

“Please tag me in any of these ads and merchandise. We did not authorize any of this, Mom would be pissed,” Bonnie later added to her father’s tweet.

Dog also added another tweet, urging fans to “report ALL of these shirts for Beth’s memorial,” before reminding his followers that the only authorized merchandise available for purchase is on their official website.

Fans were quick to respond with their support for the family and voice their disgust at people who would dare try to profit off someone’s death.

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She was believed to be cancer-free for a short while until she was informed the cancer had returned in November 2018. The cancer took its toll on Beth’s body and she was reportedly put into a medically-induced coma last weekend by doctors at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, after a choking emergency, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Unfortunately, Beth never recovered from the coma. She died on Wednesday, June 26; she was 51 at the time of her death.

Beth’s family will be organizing memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado. The Hawaii ceremony will take place on Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii. Hawaii was one of Beth’s favorite places and her husband recently shared that his late wife requested a “Hawaiian style” send off.

The Chapmans are best known for their long-running A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter. They also filmed the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted just weeks before Beth’s passing. The new series is expected to air next year.