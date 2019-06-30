Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Amazing Body In Barely There Red Thong Bikini

Bebe Rexha is seeing some incredible results from her workouts, and fans are getting an eyeful on Instagram.

The singer took to the social media site on Saturday to share a very racy video of herself rocking an incredibly revealing red thong bikini and the caption “workouts working.” The Instagram Story was a huge hit across the internet, garnering a write-up from the Daily Mail that praised the 29-year-old singer’s “enviable figure.”

“The talented musician wore just a skimpy red leopard print string bikini,” the report noted. “She revealed a flat tummy and slender waist as she posed hand on hip in the mirror reflected selfie.”

As the Daily Mail’s report noted, Bebe Rexha has come under fire from some body-shaming trolls who said she was looking “too thick” in some of the recent pictures she posted. The singer responded to the criticism, saying “I gained weight get over it,” and fans have rallied to her support. Many have left positive messages to cheer her up, and others said that she looks incredibly just how she is now.

Bebe also posted a candid paparazzi photo on Instagram that she admits she hates, one that shows the singer wearing workout clothes with no makeup and some messy hair. Bebe said she wanted to give fans a glimpse of the real her, and they responded in a big way. The picture garnered close to 1.5 million likes and thousands of supportive comments.

“Hourglass figure – I see a gorgeous woman,” one follower wrote in the comment section.

Some of her famous followers joined in.

“You’re beautiful around the clock!” radio host Elvis Duran told Bebe.

“Be you always,” wrote Questlove from The Roots.

Bebe Rexha has never been shy about sharing some very revealing pictures of herself and is never apologizing for her curvier figure. The singer frequently shares body positive messages along with her pictures, helping her to amass a dedicated fan base that appreciates her uplifting demeanor. It has also helped her earn a reputation as a very fan-friendly celebrity, using her social media platform to interact with her fans and offer some encouragement.

It’s not clear if Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram Story is a response to the criticism she faced for her curvier figure, but her physique was looking tight in the latest video — which could be a bit of revenge for the body-shaming trolls who called her out earlier this month.