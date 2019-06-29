‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Krystal Nielsen & Chris Randone Hint At Future Baby

Although there’s already a new season of Bachelor in Paradise in the works, last season’s fan favorite couple, Krystal Nielsen and Chris Randone, are still on some fans’ minds. And recently, Krystal shared a new Instagram update that talked about her use of a new technology that helps her stay on top of her fertility cycle. It sounds like babies are already on her mind, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if the two announced a baby on the way sometime in the near future. After all, they tied the knot earlier this month, and they looked absolutely glowing in a photo that was released by People Magazine.

Krystal’s wedding dress was classic and chic, featuring tons of lace. Chris looked sharp in a black tux, and the two were photographed in front of a beautiful, white art installation as she held her bouquet. It’s yet another successful love story to come out of the Bachelor franchise, and fans clearly couldn’t be happier. After all, the two were dubbed the “villains” of their seasons, but it would seem that the audience misjudged the two. Krystal and Chris both seem as sweet as two people ever could be, but may have been badly misunderstood before. Great news is that the past is behind them, and it sounds like eventually, they’ll be looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family.

But it’s not just human babies that are on Krystal’s mind, as the photo she chose to made this allusion showed her playing with their two, small dogs. She looked happy as she played with the dogs on a brown rug, and smiled widely while looking down. She sported a tank top and jeans.

The TV star previously opened up to Refinery 29 about her experience on The Bachelor.

“It was such an experience. As a fan, I had watched, and being there was such a wild, surreal experience. I had highs and lows. I enjoyed it, but also found some things incredibly challenging. For instance, separating my real feelings from the surreal dating experience. That was really hard for me.”

“Well, just the accelerated process of dating a man who’s dating 29 other women who you live with and who you want to be supportive of. However, supporting them to have a stronger relationship than you kind of defeats the purpose that you’re there. You’re there to date the guy. That was challenging,” she elaborated, discussing some of the ups and downs of the filming.