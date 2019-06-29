Bella Hadid Gets Drenched Under An Outdoor Shower

Bella Hadid was photographed for the cover of Elle Magazine in France, and she looked as stunning as ever. One of the outtakes made their way on to Instagram, and it shows the model posing outdoors on a sandy beach. She stood under an outdoor shower, and raised her face up to the water as she closed her eyes. It was clear that she got totally drenched in the process, and she placed her hands in front of her chest. She wore a sheer top with a checkered pattern, along with bottoms with a thick, white strap. Bella accessorized simply, wearing a bracelet and several rings on her hands. The photographer revealed that the photo was taken when it was very cold outside, and she applauded Hadid’s professionalism in taking direction so well.

Because while the end result is always stunning, the means to get the perfect shot can involve very uncomfortable scenarios. Hadid, being a model for so long, has likely encountered many of these instances, but pulls through for dramatic and eye-catching photos.

The photographer that shared the shot, Zoey Grossman, has recently photographed other hot models in the industry. This includes Hailey Baldwin, along with a portrait of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley that she posted four days ago.

Meanwhile, Bella has been silent on Instagram for a short stretch of time now, with her newest post being from June 15. Her fans can only hope that she’ll be back soon with new posts or Stories.

In other news, Hadid opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her modeling career, along with some of her personal details. When asked about her favorite jewelry that she’s been gifted, she answered with the following.

“A friendship bracelet my sister Gigi made me. I’m like we’re not friends we’re sisters[laughs] but she used to really love making them, and I kept them all.”

Gigi is yet another highly sought-after model. The sisters share some resemblance, but they definitely have their own, unique looks that have left brands clamoring for their time.