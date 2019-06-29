Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Feeling Empowered’ Four Months After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting her recent, public breakup steer her away from the things that matter to her the most.

It has been four months since the Revenge Body host split from her baby daddy Tristan Thompson back in February. The two called it quits after three years together and currently share a daughter-True, 1. Since ending her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, HollywoodLife reports that Kardashian is taking her breakup in stride and is focused on her career and her baby girl.

“Khloe is feeling very empowered, she’s going into 35 the strongest she’s ever been,” a source said. “Becoming a mom has given her this well of strength that sometimes shocks even her. She’s just so in love with her daughter. True is everything to her and gives her so much joy and a deep feeling of fulfillment. True makes Khloe feel like she can do anything.”

Kardashian and Thompson met back in 2016 after being set up on a blind date. Things reportedly began to go south for the couple after he was caught cheating on her days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. Shortly after, the two reconciled but were faced with more drama earlier this year. News broke in late February that Thompson and former family friend Jordyn Woods were caught making out at Thompson’s Los Angeles party. Woods eventually revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that Thompson kissed her, which she neglected to be upfront about, per The Inquisitr.

While the drama between Thompson, Kardashian and Woods is slated to unfold on part two of the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday, Kardashian is seemingly living her best life. The Good American CEO recently celebrated her birthday and was surrounded by her family and close friends for an “all pink-themed” birthday bash, per People.

Although the reality star isn’t dating anyone at the moment, she reportedly isn’t waiting around for Thompson to come to his senses.

“Khloe isn’t dating anyone but that does not mean there is a space waiting for Tristan. That door is shut, what she wants from him now is to have a healthy co-parenting relationship,” the source said.

Sources also reveal that the mother-of-one only wants Thompson to be a “strong” and “consistent” father to their daughter at the moment.

Thompson is also seemingly ready to turn a new leaf in the former couple’s relationship. The Inquisitr previously shared that the NBA star showed his baby mama some birthday love on Thursday, June 27. Thompson stated that Kardashian is a “beautiful human,” and said that their daughter is “blessed to have someone like you to look up to.”