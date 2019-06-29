‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Spreads Legs Open In Tight Navy Blue Jumpsuit

Camille Kostek’s incredible fashion sense is taking over Instagram again.

On Saturday, June 29, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl shared her ensemble from Thursday night’s premiere of 100%: Julian Edelman, a documentary about New England Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman. The snap, Camille revealed to a fan in the comments section, was taken before she and her beau, recently retired New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, hit the red carpet for the event. The 27-year-old was caught basking in the golden rays of the sunset in Foxborough, Massachusetts, striking a seductive pose that is driving her 622,000 followers absolutely wild.

In the shot, Camille sits in the middle of a set of stairs that lead up to the back door of a house that was left wide open, though her fans were likely too captivated by the model’s stunning display to even notice. The blonde bombshell rocks a capri-length navy blue utility jumpsuit from the brand Bardot that hugs every inch of her flawless curves and cinched high on her torso to accentuate her trim waist. The number is left unbuttoned almost all the way down her her stomach, threatening to expose a considerable amount of cleavage to the camera. She has her long, lean legs spread wide open for the perfect look at her ivory colored Jimmy Choo pumps, and has one of her elbows propped up on her knee with her head resting in her hand.

Camille kept her accessorize to a minimum, adding a single statement ring to one finger and a pair of dainty hoop earrings. Her signature blonde tresses are worn in a tight, high ponytail with her bangs hanging out, though she tucked them behind her ears to stay out her face. Many fans also took note of her gorgeous makeup look, which consisted of a glossy lip, dusting of dark blush, and metallic eye shadow the glimmered underneath the sun.

The stunner has earned a considerable amount of attention for her new shot since being uploaded to Instagram. At the time of this writing, the photo has already racked up more than 8,300 likes after less than one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are beautiful and such a role model,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“My god, it must have hurt when you fell from heaven. Beauty inside and out,” commented a third.

Aside from appearing on the cover of this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, Camille was also recently featured in a new music video that dropped earlier this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, NOTD’s “So Close,” which also features Felix Jaehn, Georgia Ku, and Captain Cuts, sees the stunner dancing around in the rain in a white bikini.

“The moment I heard ‘So Close,’ I knew it aligned perfectly with my free-spirit and would be on constant replay,” she told Billboard about her latest project. “This music video is my ultimate #NeverNotDancing mood, and I cannot wait for the world to dance along with me.”