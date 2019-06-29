Britney Spears Rocks Daisy Dukes, ‘Bangin’ Body Comments Swamped By Worry

Britney Spears’s latest Instagram update has given fans a lot to look at. The June 29 post of Britney taking selfie videos in her home didn’t just offer one outfit; as Britney stated in her caption, her “outfit of the day” doesn’t necessarily come as one look.

Earlier today, the “Toxic” star updated her account. Her video had one constant; all the outfits Britney had chosen to showcase came with the same kitchen setting. Britney had filmed herself standing in front of a wood-framed mirror as she displayed her various ensembles.

Britney’s first look came as a white, one-shouldered mini dress. The clingy number was paired with strappy high heels. It wasn’t long before the 37-year-old was posting her second look. This one featured a red mini skirt paired with a racy black top. The mother-of-two had also upped the style with a statement hat.

Taking things into party mode with a metallic dress in blues and pinks, the third look saw the super-fit star posing in eye-popping colors. The fourth look continued the dress theme, although the yellow number had less of a stage feel. The cleavage-flaunting outfit was then followed by Britney’s trademark Daisy Dukes. The super-tiny shorts were paired with an ab-flashing crop top in reds.

Fans have been commenting on the post. While a significant amount expressed concern for the star, her sensational physique didn’t go unnoticed.

“A hot body, for sure,” one fan wrote.

“Girl that blue and pink…you tried it with that one…body is bangin though,” another commented.

Comments wondering if the mother-of-two was okay appeared to be swamping the comments section. One fan voiced their concern.

“Ok now I’m completely convinced something is off. Can someone just put her on the right meds and then she can live a normal, happy life? Life is short, she’s talented, and seems like a kind person but come on! I don’t want to hear something awful happens and then ppl say omg we had no idea! Not normal. Where are her friends?!?!”

Loading...

Her fans seemed divided. While some gave Britney the thumbs-up, others seemed to wonder if the star was functioning correctly. Regardless, it seemed that this icon’s sex appeal was getting noticed, as were her Daisy Dukes.

“Shorts and red top,” one fan wrote.

“Hot mama!!!” another said.

Britney’s updates have appeared somewhat bizarre of late. Earlier this year, Spears was hospitalized at a mental health facility, and she largely seems to be doing well since leaving the treatment.

Fans wishing to see more of Britney should follow her Instagram.