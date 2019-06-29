Meghan Markle Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Belted Black Dress At London MLB Game

Meghan Markle has made a rare post-baby outing, and her black dress and her incredible physique stole the show during the first-ever Major League Baseball game in Europe.

Meghan and Prince Harry made an appearance at the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees baseball game held at London Stadium on Saturday, and Meghan’s black belted dress got almost as much attention as the high-scoring game. It garnered coverage from a number of celebrity news outlets, which noted that Meghan’s figure looked amazing just a few weeks after giving birth to her first baby.

“Meghan, who has quietly been enjoying her maternity leave with her baby boy Archie, looked gorgeous in a Stella McCartney black dress and Aquazzura Deneuve ballet flats in black suede,” a report from Hello! magazine noted. “Harry, meanwhile, proudly wore his Invictus Games polo.”

The royal family shared some video of their appearance in the Sussex Royal’s Instagram Stories, showing Meghan and Harry walking hand-in-hand around the field before the game and meeting with players in the clubhouses before the game. Harry was there to represent the Invictus Games, with some of the competitors throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Meghan had just given birth to her first child, a boy named Archie, on May 6. She and Prince Harry have mostly avoided the spotlight since then, though Meghan has given fans a few glimpses of her amazing post-baby body.

As New Idea reported, Meghan was eager to bounce back into shape just like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, did after all of her pregnancies. As the report noted, Meghan was expected to adopt a cleanse that included two shakes a day and one meal including a round of supplements and daily probiotics.

Meghan has also shared a bit about her workout plans, which include yoga and Pilates. The Duchess of Sussex has had praise for these high-impact workouts in the past, saying they can create a major difference in a minimal amount of time.

“It’s hands down the best thing you could do for your body,” Meghan said. “Your body changes immediately. Give it two classes and you will see a difference.”

It’s not clear if Meghan is back to that kind of high-impact workouts yet, or if that will have to wait a bit longer.

Meghan Markle’s post-baby body was eventually overshadowed by the game itself, which ended up being one the longest nine-inning games in Major League history. The Yankees prevailed 17-13 over the Red Sox before close to 60,000 fans