Man Accused Of Murdering Mackenzie Lueck Was Reportedly In The Process Of Building A Disturbing Secret Room

Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, the suspected killer of Mackenzie Lueck, once asked a building contractor for a secret, soundproof room.

Just yesterday, police released the tragic news that 23-year-old missing Utah University student Mackenize Lueck is believed to be dead. Lueck, a California native, had a brief visit to her home state before heading back to Utah on June 17. Upon arriving at the airport, she requested that a Lyft driver pick her up and take her to a nearby park. She was never seen or heard from again.

A man named Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, who lives in close proximity to that park, has since been charged with her murder. New reports suggest Ajayi was trying to build a secret room on his property, according to Radar Online.

So far, there hasn’t been a lot of information released about 31-year-old Ajayi, besides his profession. He lived in Salt Lake City and worked as an IT specialist for Dell. While he originally said he didn’t know Lueck and didn’t know what she looked like, it was discovered that he had her pictures on his phone.

Police found him burning some of the college student’s personal items on his property, the same location where her DNA was located. He has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body.

A building contractor by the name of Brian Wolf has recently come out to share his own odd experience with the suspect. Wolf alleges that Ajayi once came in contact with him in hopes that he would help him build a secret room on his property. The room was to be sound proof and feature high tech security such as a lock on the door that utilized fingerprint technology. Perhaps most disturbingly, there were to be hooks installed on the floor.

Mackenzie Lueck's remains have been found, according to police, in the backyard of a home. 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi will face aggravated murder, kidnapping, and other charges. Mackenzie disappeared 11 days ago after taking Lyft to a park. https://t.co/k4T13eWxQ5 pic.twitter.com/zOUPqWwJwz — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) June 28, 2019

Why did he need a room like this? The reasoning he gave Wolf was that he wanted to be able to drink alcohol and listen to music privately without his Mormon girlfriend finding out about it. Those who follow traditional Mormon faith do not consume alcohol. Nevertheless, Wolf didn’t feel right about the room or the entire situation and eventually backed out of completing the project.

At the time, Wolf didn’t know how to go about reporting the strange encounter he had.

“Some people say I should have called the cops then. But how am I supposed to call the cops and be like, ‘Hey, this guy wants me to build a weird room in his basement,'” he said.