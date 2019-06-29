Jordyn Woods Puts Up A Sensual Post As The ‘KUWTK’ Episode About Her Tryst With Tristan Thompson Looms

Today, Jordyn Woods hit up Instagram to post a little video in which she was only seen from the neck up — but the offering was still extremely sensual. In her upload, Jordy had been leaning against a pillow while rocking a complicated hair style that included all kinds of cornrows as sultry music played in the background. The post received nearly 500,000 likes within an hour of being put up for viewing.

Woods’ previous Instagram post from Friday showed a lot more of the 21-year-old. The bathing beauty wore a swimsuit while leaning against a skyscraper balcony in Manhattan. Apparently, Jordyn — or at least this revealing shot of Jordyn — had been visiting New York City, as its caption announced.

Perhaps the young entrepreneur was in the Big Apple to deal with details about her new fashion line. The line — ironically called Boohoo — is already online and ready for buyers.

Meanwhile, Jordyn’s Instagram image yesterday saw her wear a sexy swimsuit that seemed incongruous with the bigger inner city scene. Still, that moment’s wardrobe selection was nonetheless photo- and social media-worthy. The provocative picture of the reality star-entrepreneur donning the revealing garment proved to show Woods’ deep curves to the max.

The neckline of the multi-colored number plunged all the way down to just north of her navel while the skimpy suit had been cut well above her ample hips. Strappy details meant the garment was able to bind Jordyn in such a way that her impossibly tiny waist seemed even tinier than usual.

While all seemed right in this 21-year-old’s life, Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) told another story.

Jordyn’s reported hookup with Tristan Thompson earlier in June has been airing. Last week, KUWTK showed ugly details regarding this temporary pairing. Then, this Sunday on E!, the finale will provide even more about what happened between Woods and Thompson while they were partying together.

Because of those circumstances, Khloe Kardashian had been hard put to forgive the parties involved, as reported by The Inquisitr last December around the time said incident happened.

Since then and even though her sister, Kylie Jenner, had made strides toward repairing the friendship with her former housemate, Khloe has not been nearly as forgiving of the person for whom she once considered to be like a sister. Kardashian blamed her for “breaking up her family.”

Lately though, Kardashian has been more forthcoming. She told E! in an exclusive interview that what happened had, well, happened — and so everyone, including herself, should move on. The 35-year-old mother of 1-year-old True Thompson said that “bashing either side is not cool for me.”

I don’t think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it’s just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or…condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I’m not saying it’s a good part.

Like Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian has been trying to focus on the positives in life. Both celebrities can regularly be seen on their individual Instagram accounts.