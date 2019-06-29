Demi Rose Mawby Flaunts Insane Curves In Outrageously Tiny Gold String Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby brought Instagram to its knees with her latest post.

On Saturday afternoon, the busty British model set Instagram on fire with a scorching new video that left many of her fans gasping for air. Known for her head-turning outfits and very revealing bikini shots, the Instagram sensation often showcases her insane body on the popular social media platform. In fact, Demi has a penchant for treating her massive following to racy, skin-baring photos, and her fans are certainly not complaining.

As per usual, the buxom model didn’t fail to deliver in her latest Instagram update. This time around, Demi chose to showcase a sizzling metallic gold bikini and earned some viral attention in the process.

For the steamy new video, the 24-year-old stunner slipped into a barely-there string thong bikini that left nothing to the imagination. Featuring a dangerously low-cut top and a minuscule bottom, the risqué two-piece gave fans a copious view of her jaw-dropping figure, putting all of her assets on full display.

To showcase the daring two-piece, Demi showed off her modeling chops as she paraded around in the scanty pool item. Filmed as she sultrily walked into the frame with disarming confidence and a smoldering look on her face, the English beauty strutted her stuff in the torrid video, proving that she certainly possesses the body and the skill to command the attention of legions of fans around the world.

Needless to say, Demi sizzled in the hot video. The bikini-clad model flaunted all of her killer curves in the outrageously tiny bikini, showing off her spectacular figure in great detail. As she walked toward the camera with a sensual sway of the hips, the brunette bombshell showcased her massive cleavage in the skimpy bikini top, nearly spilling out of the plunging garment.

Boasting a daringly low-cut design, the teeny top barely contained her ample bosom – thereby offering a generous view of her shapely chest. At the same time, the high-waisted bikini bottom lured the eye toward her incredibly toned abdomen and curvaceous hips.

Channeling her inner seductress, Demi oozed sex appeal as she walked around in the itty-bitty bikini with slightly parted lips and a provocative look in her eyes. At one point, she stopped to let herself be admired, then slowly turned her shoulder to the camera while keeping her gaze fixed on the lens.

The alluring pose allowed the brunette hottie to put her voluptuous backside on display – and send temperatures soaring on Instagram for doing so. The microscopic thong bikini did a magnificent job at showcasing her curvy derriere and strong thighs, while a string tied around her chest drew attention to her impossibly tiny waist.

As ensnaring as her beach attire was, Demi’s glam was equally enticing. The dark-haired beauty donned a face full of makeup, accentuating her naturally gorgeous features with shimmering dark eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, dramatic mascara, and a touch of nude lipstick. Demi wore her long tresses with a side-part, letting her luscious lock drape down her back and over her shoulder. She accessorized with chunky hoop earrings.

As expected, her blazing bikini video sent pulses racing among her 9.2 million Instagram followers, racking up over 144,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. In the space of a little over an hour, her post amassed more than 414,000 likes in addition to nearly 2,000 comments.

Many of her fans were left speechless by Demi’s sweltering beach babe look, opting to express their admiration with a colorful assortment of emoji rather than actually verbalize their feelings about the blistering video. Others were able to string a few words together, enough to gush over her smoking-hot look.

“Pure [three fire emoji],” wrote one ardent fan.

“You make it summer Hottie,” quipped another.

“Those hips don’t lie,” penned a third Instagram user, adding a couple of flattering emoji to their post.

“Doesn’t get any Hotter than that,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.