Justina Machado Will Direct And Produce ‘One Day At A Time’ Episode In Season 4

Fans of the sitcom One Day at a Time can officially rejoice as the once-canceled series has been revived for a fourth season by Pop TV, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Now that the beloved show is back for another season, actress Justina Machado will be stepping behind the camera to make her directing and producing debut, according to a report from Pop Culture.

On the show, Machado stars as single mom Penelope, who heads up the Alvarez family, a Cuban-American family living in a small apartment. Penelope lives with her two kids, Elena played by Isabella Gómez and Alex played by Marcel Ruiz, and her uber-Cuban mother Lydia, played by Rita Moreno. The family also has a unique and tight relationship with the owner of their building, Schneider, who is constantly dropping by and trying to help out whenever he can.

Throughout the series, viewers follow each member of the family on their own individual journey of self-discovery and growth as the show tackles issues, including immigration, mental illness, homophobia, and racism. The fourth season, which is expected to begin airing in 2020, will also attempt to tie in some version of politics as it affects the family, since it will be an election year for the United States.

Machado took to Twitter to share her excitement for the opportunity to direct and produce. She also thanked the show’s team, including original producer Norman Lear, “for making so many of my dreams come true…eternally grateful.”

Lear issued a statement on Thursday, saying he couldn’t be happier about the show’s second chance.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” he said, before thanking the cast, crew, and network.

The current showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, also shared their excitement about the show being saved.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day at a Time,” they said. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn [Save ODAAT] into [More ODAAT].”

Calderón Kellett later sent a congratulatory tweet to Machado, letting the actress know how “proud” she was of her for stepping into the role of director and producer.

The subject of Machado’s episode is currently unknown but One Day at a Time will return in 2020 with weekly episodes.