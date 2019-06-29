‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Bikini Pic Slammed: ‘This Is Sickening’

Mackenzie McKee’s latest Instagram update appears to be getting slammed. On June 29, the Teen Mom star took to the platform to show off the results of her latest bikini competition. The 24-year-old is both a reality star and a fitness model.

Mackenzie had sent out four photos. While one came as a face snap and another showed the star backstage in a “Bikini Competitor” robe, two threw out the mother of three’s ultra-ripped body. Mackenzie posed in a tiny red-and-silver bikini with high heels. The pictures weren’t your average swimsuit snaps, though. They showed the blonde standing with the bronzed skin and muscle-flaunting poses that are well-known amid fitness competitors.

A lengthy caption from Mackenzie announced that she’d finished her competition. It mentioned training until she had “nearly passed out.” Likewise mentioned were Mackenzie’s hunger and regimented eating; the words suggested that this mother had been starving herself ahead of her competition.

While some fans sent their congratulations, others seemed somewhat horrified at what they were seeing. One fan voiced clear disapproval, per their comment.

“This is sickening. This type of thinking is why women have eating disorders. You do not have a lot of fat. You are a petite girl who is very fit. Please rethink your words. You have a daughter watching.”

The comment fast-proved one of the most popular. It racked up over 50 likes in the space of two hours.

The user wasn’t alone in expressing concern that Mackenzie’s update could be encouraging girls with eating disorders.

“This is why girls have eating disorders. Please be careful, you literally have no fat from what I see. You look great,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, fans questioned the purpose of bikini competitions. One fan voiced concern that events such as these see women pitting their physiques against one another. They also expressed concern for Mackenzie’s apparent low self-esteem. This, in itself, manifested throughout the comments section. Mackenzie’s references to her body fat seem to have fans worried that Mackenzie has a distorted body image. Body dysmorphia is a symptom of an eating disorder.

Loading...

Mackenzie seems to maintain that she is healthy. Her fitness-centric updates do suggest an immense dedication to fitness, but they have not mentioned the star acknowledging having an eating disorder.

Mackenzie’s post today was also slammed by a fan who seemed to feel that the star has bigger priorities.

“I think it’s time to focus on things that actually matter…” they wrote.

Mackenzie has 756,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her account.