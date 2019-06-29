‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers Tease First-Ever Same-Sex Engagement On ABC Dating Franchise

The sixth season of the ABC reality spinoff will feature an unprecedented scenario.

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Bachelor in Paradise is set to unveil its “craziest” season yet, and some sources say it includes a possible reality show “plant.”

According to Newsweek, spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed that Bachelor alum Demi Burnett, the Texas beauty who caused a ruckus on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC dating show, will be part of the first-ever same-sex relationship on the franchise. The Bachelor blogger reported that when filming for the summertime spinoff ended earlier this week in Mexico, Demi Burnett and her pre-show girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, got engaged.

Steve hinted that the couple was together before filming Bachelor in Paradise and that ABC may have been in on staging their engagement.

“Not surprised by that since the whole thing was pre-planned and ABC will milk their first same-sex couple forever.”

Newsweek noted that Kristian Haggerty’s Instagram features photos of her and Demi Burnett where it appears they were a couple before Demi headed to Mexico. While Kristian has never appeared on a Bachelor franchise show before, she is reportedly the roommate of Bachelor alum Catherine Agro, another of Colton’s castoffs.

On his Reality Steve blog, Reality Steve teased that he “heard” that Demi Burnett had a girlfriend and that she was planning on bringing her on Bachelor in Paradise. The spoiler blogger revealed that in an unprecedented move, Demi and her non-Bachelor Nation girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, were given a date card and that Kristian was then allowed to stay on the show.

“Demi and Kristian have been seeing each other since around February, and all this of Kristian coming on the show was pre-planned.”

The Bachelor blogger also revealed that Demi wanted to use Bachelor in Paradise as an outlet to come out as bisexual and that Kristian did not have to battle over other men to date Demi on the show.

It’s no surprise that Bachelor fans had a lot to say about this supposed staged engagement. Some fans were annoyed that The Bachelor franchise’s first same-sex couple engagement was allegedly planned ahead and did not happen organically between contestants on the show. You can see some of the reaction from Bachelor Nation below.

Demi is cool, but I feel like she shouldn't have gone because she's already with someone else. BIP is for bachelor/ette alumns to meet people and fall in love. It's not vaca for alumns and their gf/bf. — Bee Xiong (@BeeXiang1) June 28, 2019

Aww. Well it sucks that she went on the show with a girlfriend. When they could’ve given her spot to someone who wants to find love :/ — Alondra (@alondraa_13) June 26, 2019

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams recently talked about the upcoming sixth season of the ABC reality show on his Your Favorite Thing podcast. While Adams was sworn to secrecy regarding the events of the racy reality show, he did tease that fans are in for “one hell of a ride” this season.

“It is bonkers…I think this was the craziest season to date!'” The Bachelor fan favorite said.

Adams teased that even compared to last season’s wild events, this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise will feature some “weird” interactions and a lot more nighttime filming.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on July 29 on ABC.