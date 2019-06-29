Georgia Fowler’s Booty Close-Up Snap Sends Temperatures Soaring On Instagram

Georgia Fowler’s newest Instagram upload is getting her fans talking for all the right reasons.

On Saturday, June 29, the 27-year-old shared a sizzling new photo to her feed that is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The babe exuded some serious summer vibes as she enjoyed the sunshine and bright blue sky, possibly taking it all in on a boat, as she invited her followers to “sail away” with her in the caption of the post.

Georgia towered over the camera that was positioned down by her feet, angling up to capture nearly every inch of the babe’s swimsuit-clad body, and providing an especially close-up look at her curvaceous backside. The New Zealand native sent pulses racing in a tight, backless one-piece that hugged her curves in all the right ways and left very little to the imagination. The white number popped against the stunner’s bronzed skin and provided the perfect outline of her voluptuous assets, along with a small flash of cleavage that spilled out the side. Its cheeky lower half only partially covered Georgia’s curvy booty, leaving an ample amount of both her derriere and toned legs completely on display for her 942,000 followers to look at.

As the Victoria’s Secret model peered at the camera over her shoulder with a sultry look, the long, white scarf that she wrapped around the top of her head blew behind her in the cool breeze. Her shoulder-length brunette hair peeked out of it as well, falling in loose curls down behind her back and staying out of the way from covering up her minimal-makeup look that let her striking features shine.

The supermodel’s thousands of fans were quick to show some love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the sensual shot has already racked up more than 10,600 likes after just three hours of going live onto social media, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping look.

“One stunningly beautiful lady,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “actual perfection.”

“You are the definition of beauty,” commented a third.

