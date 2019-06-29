Farrah Abraham Sunbathes In Gold Bikini, ‘Hard’ Man In Pool Gets Probed

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram update has offered fans a lot. The Teen Mom OG star’s June 29 update featured a luxurious pool setting, a tiny gold bikini, and a mysterious caption.

Earlier today, Farrah updated her account. A still photo with video editing showed the 28-year-old reclining on her back floating on swimming pool waters overlooking the ocean. A helpful geotag confirmed the star to be at the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

Farrah appeared to be smiling as she lay on her back on a white lounger surrounded by the water. The young mother was putting on an eye-popping display. Her metallic two-piece was flaunting her bronzed and curvy body, as well as Farrah’s ample cleavage.

With her tan body soaking up the rays and her face appearing relaxed, Farrah’s update very much seemed to be offering vacation vibes; Farrah has been spending a considerable amount of time in Dubai of late.

Fans have been picking up on the update overall, although many noticed the caption. Farrah had referenced an unidentified person who appeared to have caused laughter for the star. A slightly more adult phrase followed. It seemed to suggest that Farrah was referring to a male.

Responses poured in.

“Weird caption,” one fan wrote.

“Who is he?” another asked.

Not all comments pertained to the caption, though. Abraham was given the thumbs-up by some fans for appearing to be enjoying her life. Given that some responses were left in Arabic, it also seems possible that Farrah has made some new friends in Dubai.

This highly controversial celebrity is frequently a headline-maker. With her raunchy Instagram updates and internet-circulated sex tapes, Farrah bucks the trend among Teen Mom stars. Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell mostly updates her social media with wholesome family snaps showing her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their children. Family-friendly updates are the norm from Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

Loading...

Farrah’s career choices seem to have put an end to her time on the MTV franchise. Earlier this year, Cosmopolitan reported Farrah to have “quit” Teen Mom OG in favor of a career in the adult entertainment industry.

For many fans, Farrah’s behavior is a source of distress. While this star frequently finds herself the victim of cyber-bullying on her Instagram, many comments seem to have valid concerns. Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, is mentioned, and fans are mostly concerned that Farrah is setting a poor example for her daughter.

Sophia did not appear in her mother’s update today. Given the mysterious caption, fans may be wondering if Farrah has a new man in her life.

“Summer romance?” one fan asked.