‘Love Island’ Star Hannah Elizabeth Sizzles While Flaunting Baby Bump On Instagram

Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth hasn’t let the growing baby in her belly stop her from oozing sex appeal all over Instagram.

In the five weeks since Elizabeth first took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant — by sharing a racy black and white snapshot of herself rocking lacy lingerie while showcasing her growing baby bump — the former Playboy model has shared a few dozen photos as she continues to put her pregnancy on display.

At the beginning of the week, Hannah shared a more modest and comfortable photo of herself rocking an all-gray outfit with one of her hands proudly resting on her growing belly, as she announced that she had entered week 20 of her pregnancy. She appeared to be taking a moment to rest her tired bare feet in a comfy looking velour restaurant booth.

The flattering two-piece ensemble featured charcoal fitted pants and a wrist length, billow sleeve wrap top in the same shade. The top accentuated her curvy chest and tied off at an empire waistline highlighting the reality star’s surprisingly still tiny waist. The slim fit pants were fitted through the waist and thigh and flared out a bit toward the bottom of the leg.

Hannah paired the simple yet elegant outfit with a bold pink manicure and wore her long blonde hair in loose waves around her face and shoulders. The starlet opted for a very clean and natural makeup, utilizing earth tones to highlight her eyes and along with a flattering nude lip. The mom-to-be definitely had that pregnancy glow and sported flawless bronzed skin.

According to the Daily Mail, Elizabeth rocked the outfit last Sunday afternoon when she headed out to enjoy lunch at the Sunset By Australasia Restaurant in Manchester.

In addition to her baby bump, the TV personality also took to her Instagram two days ago to put her curvaceous backside on display.

In the photo, Hannah donned a pair of light blue leggings that perfectly hugged her voluptuous backside in all the right places as she shopped for baby clothing.

For those who are unfamiliar with the TV personality, Hannah rose to fame after she became part of the Love Island cast back in 2015. She ended up being paired with The Only Way Is Essex star Jon Clark.

The duo seemed to be a match made in heaven — they got engaged while the show aired. Unfortunately, their flame wasn’t eternal, as the duo ended things just a few months after they moved out of the Love Island villa.

Elizabeth is currently engaged to George Andretti, who is also the father of her unborn baby.