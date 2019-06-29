’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith Lied About His Age

Ashley Martson doesn’t seem to be holding anything back when it comes to her estranged husband, Jay Smith. The mother-of-two recently revealed that Smith lied to her about his age at the beginning of their relationship, according to a report from Reality TV World.

While appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, Martson explained that she met Smith during a trip to the island of Jamaica. She said they parted ways without exchanging numbers but when she returned to the United States, she realized Smith had tracked her down on social media. The two began dating long distance, with Martson regularly taking trips back to the island. During one of her visits, Smith proposed marriage and Martson began the K-1 visa process to bring her new fiancé stateside. Smith’s visa was approved and the couple married within the given 90-day period.

The couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where it was recently revealed that Smith had cheated on Martson with one of his tattoo clients. Martson has since filed for divorce from the Jamaican tattoo artist and claims Smith is now as risk of deportation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While chatting with reality TV blogger, John Yates, Martson opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Smith, including the fact that he reportedly told her he was 26 when they met but he was actually only 20.

“When I met Jay, TLC doesn’t like to tell this story, but when I met Jay, he told me he was 26, and in Jamaica, they don’t check IDs to drink,” she explained in a video posted to Yates’ YouTube channel.

“So I didn’t know Jay’s real age until the day I filed for his visa. Which yes, then I should have said, ‘He’s a f**king liar and goodbye.’ But guess what? By then, I was already was in love.”

Throughout their time on the show, Martson said some viewers were quick to defend Smith and blame his actions on the fact that he was just being young and dumb.

Loading...

“I’m like so sick of people saying he’s young. Okay, Jay’s almost 22 [now]. He knew what he was getting into. He’s claimed that in Jamaica, you’re on your own at 12 years old, so you’ve lived that life way earlier than an American does,” she said.

She went on to reiterate that, Smith knew exactly what he was getting into and his age isn’t an excuse for his betrayal.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays nights.