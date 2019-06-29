Kourtney Kardashian’s Swimsuit Pic Hijacked: ‘Does That Say Cardi P?’

Kourtney Kardashian has been sharing snaps from her recent Costa Rica vacation – earlier this month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined ex-boyfriend Scott Disick for a family getaway. As Kourtney’s June 28 update showed, the trip also included other members of the family. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope joined her mother, alongside Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West for the photo.

The carefree boat snap showing Kourtney, North, and Penelope in swimsuits appears to have been hijacked, though. The comments section to the image is now overflowing with references to “Money Bag” rapper Cardi B. Instagram seems to have noticed Penelope’s necklace.

“Does P’s necklace say Cardi P lol?” one fan asked.

Racking up over 1,100 likes in 17 hours, their comment proved one of the most popular ones.

The thought seemed echoed by a separate user’s comment.

“Does that say Cardi P?” they wrote.

While responses weren’t exclusive to 6-year-old Penelope’s jewelry, they did seem prominent enough to be the trending topic. This child did, indeed, appear to be wearing a necklace bearing a tweaked version of the Invasion of Privacy star’s name. Fans just can’t seem to get over it. One fan questioned if they were “trippin” at what they were seeing. Another suggested they couldn’t handle it before calling the Poosh CEO’s daughter “so pimp!”

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for including references to other celebrities in their wardrobes. When Penelope was much younger, she was spotted in a statement t-shirt that read, “What would North do?” The reference clearly seemed to be directed at Penelope’s cousin North West. Kim Kardashian has recently been spotted in a Michael Jackson t-shirt, per The Metro.

Less about deceased pop icons and more about modern-day rappers, Penelope’s necklace seems to be making waves.

“Okay ‘Cardi P’ i see you with your chain,” one fan wrote.

“Cardi P necklace omfg” was another comment.

Countless other users mentioned the necklace.

Kourtney appeared to have opted out of sending a full swimwear snap. While the star has recently taken to social media to showcase her killer body in a one-piece, yesterday’s picture seemed to be all about the family. Given that the star was on the water and surrounded by little ones in swimwear, it can be assumed that her stylish leopard-print clothing was a swimsuit. In fact, it would seem that this fashionista has quite the penchant for leopard-print swimwear. Earlier this month, Kourtney updated her account wearing jeans and a leopard-print swimsuit. The snap (seen above) came without a water setting, but Kourtney was dressed for it.

