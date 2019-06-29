’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Claims Husband Jay Smith Used Her And Will Be Deported In August

Ashley Martson has revealed that her estranged husband, Jay Smith, is set to be deported in early August, according to a report from Pop Culture.

While appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, Martson explained that she met Smith in Jamaica while on vacation. The two were immediately attracted to each other but their relationship didn’t take off until Martson had returned to her home in the United States. The mother-of-two said Smith found her on social media, and after months of chatting online, she returned to visit him on the island. During one of her trips to Jamaica, Smith proposed, and Martson applied for the K-1 visa to bring her new fiancé stateside. Smith’s visa was approved and the couple married within the given 90-day period.

Unfortunately, the couple’s honeymoon was short-lived after Martson discovered her husband had been chatting with women on multiple dating apps, including Tinder. The couple managed to overcome the hiccup, but Smith’s infidelity didn’t stop there.

The couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where it was revealed that Smith had cheated on Martson again. During last week’s episode, viewers watched as Smith’s friends explained to Martson that her husband was caught having sex with one of his tattoo clients while on the job.

After the show, Martson told her Instagram followers that Smith is expected to be deported on August 7, during a Q&A session on the platform.

“ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works,” she said. “I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

Martson went on to say that Smith is so desperate to remain in the United States, he has even called her and pleaded to legally keep their relationship intact.

“Like he even offered money — like, ‘Can I pay you to withdraw the divorce?'” she said.

Martson has refused to back down. She said while she still loves Smith, she knows the relationship can’t work, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“[It was] the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” she wrote in her response. “I still love him. I just know it can’t work. [Too] much damage has been done.”

Fans of the pair can keep up with their relationship on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? which airs on Sundays nights.