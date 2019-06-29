Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Garter In Sexy Wedding Day Photo Posted By Jax Taylor

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars will tie the knot in Kentucky on Saturday.

Jax Taylor is marrying his best friend, and he’s teasing the nuptials with a sexy snap on Instagram. The 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star is set to tie the knot with longtime love Brittany Cartwright at the Kentucky Castle in her home state on June 29. On the day of the wedding, Jax posted one last photo as he teased his final moments as a single man.

Taylor posted a black and white photo of Brittany dreamily laying on the couple’s bed with her hands resting behind her head. Cartwright is wearing white lingerie and her long legs are propped up on the padded headboard as she shows off her killer high heels and a lace garter. Above the bed is a sign that says “The Cauchis,” which will be the couple’s married last name.

Vanderpump Rules fans hit the comments section of Jax’s post to congratulate him and his beautiful bride Brittany. Many of the comments included heart and fire emoji due to Brittany’s sexy pose.

“Wow, Jax. She looks amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Amazing choice! She is a beautiful soul!” another added.

While Brittany’s stunning shot got plenty of attention, several fans seemed confused by the “Cauchis” sign that hangs over the bed.

“But who are The Cauchis?” a confused fan wrote in the comments section to the post, which you can see below.

The handpainted sign, which says “The Cauchis, Est. June 29, 2019,” was a gift to the couple at Brittany’s bridal shower in April. Taylor told Entertainment Tonight that he and Brittany will likely go by his legal name after the wedding as a tribute to his father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in 2017.

“It’ll be our family name,” Taylor told ET. “Our — for sure — our kids will have my last name.”

As for the other details in the pre-wedding photo, it is unclear if Brittany is wearing her actual wedding garter or wedding shoes as she dreams of becoming Mrs. Cauchi. Diehard Vanderpump Rules fans know that Brittany only recently found her wedding day shoes during a girls’ trip to Paris with co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Last month, Bravo noted that the four reality stars went on a high-end Parisian shopping spree, and it was revealed that Brittany Cartwright found her “perfect” wedding day shoes in Paris. Brittany Cartwright didn’t share any photos of her wedding shoes to social media, but in the photos posted by the Vanderpump Rules co-stars, they appeared to be holding shopping bags from Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.