Jennifer Lawrence ‘Peed In A Bucket’ During Crazy Night Out With BFF Adele

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele are known for not only being two of the biggest superstars on the planet, but for being super close friends — and that friendship may be even stronger than you know.

In fact, according to actor Alan Cummings, J-Law has even gone as far as to pee in a bucket in front of the British singer during one of their wild nights out in New York City in March this year. The two went to Cummings’ venue, Club Cumming, where the American Hustler star ended up getting her makeup done by the drag queens, followed by a quick peeing session in the basement because she couldn’t be bothered to go all the way up to where the toilets were!

Cummings told PEOPLE Now that Adele, in typical Adele style, was reportedly just laughing her head off at Jennifer’s antics, as they probably share a similar sense of humor.

“We had a hilarious time where Jennifer Lawrence and Adele came. They went downstairs to the basement and Jennifer got her make-up done by the drag queens. And she peed in a bucket because she didn’t want to go all the way back upstairs. And Adele was going ‘she’s the face of Chanel!'” he revealed.

While Jennifer is actually one of the faces of Dior, the sentiment behind the joke was still there. The Hollywood actress and the “Someone Like You” songstress have been good friends for years now after personally meeting at the 2013 Academy Awards, where Adele performed her award-winning James Bond tune “Skyfall,” while Jennifer saw her life turned upside down when she picked up the gong for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, which she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper.

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

As reported by The Daily Mail, Jennifer was already a fan of Adele’s since her early “Chasing Pavements” days, so she made sure to introduce herself to the singer back then.

“I remember sneaking backstage while she performed ‘Skyfall,’ trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz’s curtain,” she said.

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

Now, the two have become somewhat besties, often hanging out together with Jennifer’s fellow actress Emma Stone. In one of the pair’s recent raucous nights out in NYC, J-Law and Adele were also spotted drinking up at Pieces, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, as per Glamour, which fans assumed was a bachelorette party to celebrate Jennifer’s engagement to Cooke Maroney.