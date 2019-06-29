‘Avengers: Endgame’ Re-Release Bonus Footage Revealed

In an attempt to dethrone Avatar at the worldwide box office, Avengers: Endgame was re-released this weekend with bonus footage. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that in addition to a deleted scene, there would be a special tribute and a few surprises, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Now that the bonus footage cut of Endgame is out in theaters, spoilers are running all over the internet detailing exactly what was added. CinemaBlend broke it all down Saturday afternoon, allowing fans to decide if it’s worth purchasing another ticket or better to check out the digital extras when the movie is made available for home purchase.

The tribute Feige alluded to was one to Stan Lee, who got quite the tribute at the beginning of Captain Marvel earlier this year — clips of his cameos in other MCU films were used in the Marvel logo at the opening of the movie. Fans weren’t expecting to see a tribute play out in Endgame, but it looks like they were wrong, kind of.

Lee’s tribute comes after the credits in the form of B-roll, which showed him filming his MCU cameos over the last 11 years. Audiences enjoyed the tribute which, is funny and sweet.

At the end of the credits, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo talked directly to the audience before showing an unfinished Hulk scene.

“Thanks for sticking around. As you may have noticed, we packed a lot into this movie. There are a lot of characters, a lot of action, a lot of emotion, and I think a lot of fun. But, believe it or not, we shot some scenes that we needed to cut out. I know, the movie could have been even longer!”

In the cut Hulk clip, the green giant is shown saving people from a burning building with a satellite dish. While rescuing those in need, Hulk answers a phone call and says “Steve who?” This scene takes place before he meets up with Steve Rogers, Scott Lang and Natasha Romanoff in a diner to discuss time travel. This would have been the reveal of Professor Hulk if left in the original cut, but the Russo’s decided to leave it out to save time.

There is also a teaser for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which debuts this coming Tuesday. This is the opening scene of the film, as Nick Fury and Maria Hill come face to face with a sand cyclone in the Mexican desert. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio arrives and tells the SHIELD agents “you don’t want any part of this,” as he takes on the cyclone.

The line spoken by Mysterio made its way into the Far From Home trailers, but he was not known to be with Nick and Maria at the time.

Avengers: Endgame is playing in select theaters.