Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Meet Red Sox & Yankees Stars Ahead Of London Game

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Europe’s first ever Major League Baseball game, taking the time to personally meet members of both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

The Daily Mail shares that Prince Harry came to the game with wife Meghan Markle in honor of the event and to support Invictus athletes from the United States and Great Britain, who will be throwing out the first pitch. The prince wore his Invictus polo shirt as he promoted his charity while enjoying the premier professional baseball game in London.

Duchess Meghan smiled broadly and hugged players of both teams as she and Prince Harry had a meet and greet before the game. Both the Red Sox and the Yankees gifted a baby-sized jersey for Archie Harrison with the name “Archie” on the back and the number 19 for his birth year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for group photos with the Red Sox and the Yankees, and the couple walked onto the specially modified field to a crowd of 66,000 spectators. The sold-out crowd cheered with excitement as the American League rivals got ready to play ball in front of a multinational crowd.

Play Ball! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First MLB Game in London Between Yankees & Red Sox https://t.co/5mz6XutwTD — People (@people) June 29, 2019

Both Harry and Meghan are big supporters of sports in general and have been photographed at polo matches, horse racing events, and of course, the Invictus Games, the international competition with the prince as its patron, says The Inquisitr.

Days before Duchess Meghan gave birth to royal baby Archie Harrison, Prince Harry made a quick trip out of town. He gave a launch speech at The Hague to support the 2020 Invictus Games. It was unclear if the Duke of Sussex would make the trip, but a royal source stated that as long as Markle wasn’t in labor, he would head to the Netherlands.

Loading...

“Harry WILL go to the Netherlands IF he can go. So if Meghan is in labor he won’t. Safe also to assume if [Meghan] gave birth a day or two earlier… he won’t. But because this is the @InvictusGamesNL and it means so much to Harry, he wants to go IF HE CAN.”

Prince Harry was at The Hague to announce the countdown for the next Invictus Games, which will take place in the Netherlands next year.

Like the NFL, Major League Baseball is eager to schedule future events in Europe.